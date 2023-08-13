Flash Mob Loots Los Angeles Nordstrom In Wild Smash And Grab Style Robbery

Videos by OutKick

I don’t shop at Nordstrom.

And it’s not that I have any problem with this particular department store or that I don’t like their merchandise. Actually, Nordstrom has really great stuff. I do love clothes and shoes.

But the reason I don’t shop at Nordstrom is because, frankly, it’s too damn expensive.

Unless, of course, you live in California. Because in California, you can just go in any store you please, take whatever you want for free and face zero consequences.

And that’s exactly what happened at the Nordstrom in Westfield Topanga Mall on Saturday.

The LA Nordstrom was looted this weekend. This is what Democrat soft on crime policies create — organized theft with no fear of punishment. pic.twitter.com/ECMfxzYAMd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 13, 2023

Dozens of thieves ransacked the Nordstrom, smashing displays and stealing an estimated $60,000- $100,000 worth of merchandise, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m., but no arrests were made.

Videos show thieves clad in black, wearing face coverings, grabbing clothes and running out of the store.

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable.”

That’s a lovely sentiment. But the reality is they aren’t held accountable.

Nordstrom Is Latest Victim Of Left’s Soft-On-Crime Policies

These smash and grab robberies have become commonplace in big blue cities — even running nearly all major retailers out of a once-booming downtown San Francisco.

And they aren’t just desperate people stealing milk and bread to feed their families. Organized theft, specifically, has become a major industry in the big cities.

Nearly one third of New York City’s shoplifting arrests last year involved just 327 people. Collectively, those same 327 people were arrested, released and rearrested more than 6,000 times.

That’s more than 18 arrests per person. In a single year.

No cash bail, baby! That’s criminal justice “reform.”

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

And truth be told, this Nordstrom smash and grab isn’t even the first incident this week in Southern California. On Tuesday, a flash mob stole $300,000 in merchandise in broad daylight from Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale. And last week, a group of masked thieves, who ransacked a jewelry store in Irvine, made off with nearly $900,000 in merchandise.

“These flash mob burglaries involve a large, coordinated group of individuals simultaneously rushing into the store, overwhelming staff and taking it over,” Glendale Police Department Sgt. Victor Jackson said. “The suspects grab as much merchandise as possible before fleeing in multiple vehicles.”

Steal the merch and sell it online for just below sticker price. It’s an easy gig if you can get it.

And here I am in Tennessee paying full price like a total sucker.