Mass Looting Consumes Philadelphia, Police Brawl With Lawless Criminals: VIDEOS

Philadelphia was out of control Tuesday night as mass looting overtook parts of the city.

Around 20 people were taken into custody following mass looting in Philadelphia being carried out by roughly 100 juveniles for seemingly no known reason at all, according to the Daily Mail. Police also recovered at least one firearm from the criminals ravaging the city.

Videos that surfaced from the chaos Tuesday night are nothing short of absolutely horrifying. In one highly-disturbing video, police could be seen doing their best to battle the lawless criminals against overwhelming numbers.

The person filming the video seems to be laughing hysterically with joy watching the criminals try to get away.

Large Crowds of people have started Riot and Loot multiple stores as Citywide Rapid Response has been Activated



Philadelphia



Philadelphia Police have activated a citywide rapid response following large crowds of people gathering and rioting

Another viral video from Philadelphia shows a massive mob ransacking what appears to be a liquor store and no police anywhere to stop them as a woman shouted, “Everybody must eat!”

"Everybody must eat! Everybody must eat!" Philadelphia tonight.

Philadelphia overrun by chaos and looting.

The videos coming out of Philadelphia should concern every single person watching them. You simply can’t tolerate this kind of chaos and anarchy in a civilized society.

Not only were people looting, being violent and battling the police, but instead of trying to stop it, people were streaming it and cheering it on.

What is wrong with society? Why would anyone cheer on that kind of chaos?

Stay out of center city: Kids looted Apple Store, Lululemon and Chestnut street I hear footlocker has been broken into. this is 17th and Walnut

American cities are out of control, and there’s seemingly no political will to fix it. Cities were torched in 2020, and while that’s not happening anymore, there are still countless issues. Washington D.C. just hit 200 homicides at the fastest rate since 1997, Philadelphia was overtaken by a mob of juveniles, Chicago had a similar incident earlier in the year and it simply keeps happening.

A violence mob looted Philadelphia stores Tuesday night.

The chaos in big cities must end, and it must end immediately. This kind of insane violence and carnage can’t ever be tolerated.