Lululemon Fired Two Employees For Trying To Stop Shoplifters

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear egregiously overpriced yoga pants.

Lululemon fired two employees in Georgia earlier this month for confronting masked robbers who were ransacking their store.

Video shows three men bursting into the Peachtree Corners Lululemon store in Atlanta. That’s when the thieves grabbed as much merchandise as they could before sprinting out the door.

“No, no, no, you can march back out,” former assistant manager Jennifer Ferguson said.

“Chill, b-tch, shut your ass up,” one of the robbers yelled back.

The men momentarily stood in the store doorway and stared at the employees before coming back inside to grab several more pairs of leggings.

MORE CORPORATE INSANITY: Two Lululemon @lululemon employees fired for calling the police on looters in an Atlanta, Georgia location pic.twitter.com/Hw781OgUHT — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 26, 2023

The looters allegedly struck that same store nearly a dozen times before. Because that’s what happens when retail stores have a “zero-tolerance policy” on chasing or physically engaging with a thief.

While the women did follow the criminals outside, they did not physically try to stop them.

Instead, they reported the robbery to the Gwinnett Police Department. Police tracked down the thieves and charged them with felony robbery.

But the Lululemon employees lost their jobs.

Because it’s company policy to make shoplifting as easy as possible.

“We are not supposed to get in the way,” Ferguson said. “You kind of clear path for whatever they’re going to do.”

You’re not even allowed to report the crime, according to the former employee.

“After it’s over, you scan a QR code. And that’s that,” she said. “We’ve been told not to put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We’re not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it.”

A regional manager questioned Ferguson and five-year employee Rachel Rogers on why they decided to call the police. Then, the company fired the two without severance.

“I am more than proud to announce that my wife went into ‘fight’ mode,” Ferguson’s husband Jason wrote on Facebook. “She protected herself and the other employees and the store by yelling at them to get out. She defended her space and her people.”

According to Jason, the women were told it would “look bad for Lululemon to be the company calling the police.”

Right. Because it certainly doesn’t look bad to have masked robbers piling thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise into the trunks of their cars outside your store.