OutKick Crime Files: Baseball Bat Attacker Released On Bail Less Than 24 Hours Later

A man who brutally beat someone with a baseball bat has been released on bail less than 24 hours later, because that’s where we’re at these days.

I don’t even know why I’m shocked anymore.

Time and time again I’m posting in my OutKick Crime Files series about blatant, outrageous crimes where the perpetrators are released. From Seattle, to Philadelphia business owners hiring their own armed security guards, to New York City. Crime is growing and the reality is it doesn’t have to be..

Video went viral last week that captured a man going up to someone before cracking them in the head with a baseball bat! The attacker then returned and began taunting the man as he rolled around in pain on an NYC sidewalk in broad daylight.

Disturbing #video shows unsuspecting #NYC man hit in the head with a baseball bat. pic.twitter.com/ocShPKf71t — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) December 4, 2022

STOP LETTING CRIMINALS ON THE STREETS

Cops believe that the incident was a random attack. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police eventually apprehended and arrested alleged attacker Karim Azizi. LESS THAN 24 HOURS LATER, he was released on $7,500 cash bail because of course he was. I’m shocked NYC even made him pay bail. They love criminals in NYC – their bail reform laws and pandering policies are welcoming them with open arms!

Azizi’s lawyer claims that the two had a verbal altercation beforehand and there’s “more than meets the eye.”

Congratulations. I’ve had my share of arguments in life. You know what I didn’t do? Stalk somebody and swing for the fences at their head with a metal baseball bat.

What happens if he does this again? What will their excuse be? The District Attorney can’t argue that they were caught by surprise – they literally have video showing his unhinged temper.

NYC bat attacker was released from jail 24 hours after being arrested. (NYPD)

WE NEED TO HOLD POLICYMAKERS ACCOUNTABLE

Should the attacker be in jail the rest of his life? Of course not. But should the system maybe look into him a bit more before just releasing him to do as he pleases? I’m not sure if he’s married or is currently dating, but that type of anger is extremely worrisome and has all the makings of a future domestic situation.

Azizi’s release is just another example of crime running rampant right in front of our eyes in cities all across America.

I’ve argued it’s deliberate negligence. Our politicians, DA’s and judges should be the ones held accountable. They should face consequences – even legal ones, if they let known, dangerous criminals back on the streets that end up hurting or killing someone. Just a few weeks ago a woman was killed despite showing video evidence of her estranged husband brutally beating her. She begged police and prosecutors to do something. They refused. She is now dead after the husband murdered her.

Our city official’s decisions to not prosecute as they push for criminal justice reform puts all our lives at stake.