OutKick Crime Files: Scissor Stabbings To DC Bus Attacks

It’s another week in America where our gutless leaders, pandering politicians and woke District Attorneys have made the country less safe.

Last week’s inaugural OutKick Crime Files received a ton of feedback and stories from many of you that are just as fed up as I am with the direction of the country is heading.

Across the country we are seeing the rise of crime and safety concerns taking center stage in the upcoming November election. Whether it’s Harris County, Texas or Buffalo, New York – people are rightfully fed up with bail reform laws and letting proven criminals on the street.

This week we unfortunately have more examples of people that should never have been released from prison, actively able to roam around and commit crimes, and in some cases even murder.

GROUP OF TEENS JUMP / THROW WOMAN OFF A BUS

Here we have a bunch of lawless low-life teenagers that attacked a 42-year-old woman after she asked them to stop cursing in front of a young child. Cell phone video captured the horrifying moments when the group of males began punching and kicking her – BEFORE THROWING HER OFF THE MOVING BUS.

Police say they are investigating. But we already know what’s going to happen. If they even find the perpetrators, nothing will be done. They’ll likely face barely any punishment and go right back at it. And that my friends is how you have career criminals.

In the video you can hear the woman screaming “Help” and “Stop the bus.” The bus driver didn’t do either. He also didn’t alert police afterwards. Part of me doesn’t blame him – he knows that those same kids will be back on his bus and next time they will target him. When you have people afraid to step up because they are scared, then that’s how the criminals win. It’s intimidation via silence.

An assault caught on a cellphone camera shows what appears to be several juveniles — and possibly some adults — shoving an older woman off a Metrobus in D.C. Here's what we know: https://t.co/DReSJKDXPl pic.twitter.com/k3va3A6X2o — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 18, 2022

WOMAN WHO WAS ARRESTED OVER 40 TIMES PICKPOCKETED A DEAD PERSON AND THEN WAS RELEASED ON NO BAIL

Gotta love these stories. The 10th arrest wasn’t enough to keep them in jail. 20? How about 30? No sir, we are talking about a person that had FORTY previous arrests and surprise, surprise they were arrested again. But then they let her go without having to pay any bail!

This legit psychopath ran up to a person who was just crushed to death by a van, and pickpocked them! Video shows Geniece Draper going thru the victim’s pockets before then using the blood-soaked money at a local store when police were then called. This time she was arrested for petit larceny and grand larceny but guess what! Due to NYC’s 2019 Bail Reform laws, you can’t hold someone for those crimes.

41 times arrested. just the type of person you want back on the streets. Legit crazy person and NYC officials are just welcoming another attack

Geniece Daper released from jail / NY Post

LOS ANGELES HOMELESS MAN STABS WOMAN IN HEAD WITH SCISSORS

Of course we have Los Angeles on this week’s Crime Files. This after their District Attorney George Gascon held a press conference where he repeatedly wanted everyone to know that he is, “With the blacks…” and “also with Latinos.”

This past week we saw a homeless man in Los Angeles chase a woman down a North Hollywood street in broad daylight and stab her in the head with scissors. He then continued on where he harassed another female before taking a jar of pickles and throwing them at her.

I’m sure this was his first offense and he has never been arrested before right?

TEXAS MAN FACES NO JAIL TIME FOR BEATING WIFE, KILLING UNBORN CHILD

I have no idea what is happening in Texas with this terrible story.

The attacker’s name is Johnny Charles Ebb and he just struck a plea deal with the Travis County District Attorney and will face no jail time for brutally beating his girlfriend at the time that led to the death of her unborn child.

Well now he’s free. All he has to do is surrender his weapons. Shocking – he still hasn’t done yet according to KXAN.

The girlfriend’s lawyer, shocked that the DA would strike such a deal. Telling reporters that firearm surrender laws and domestic violence laws are “relatively useless” if they’re not being enforced.

Johnny Charles Ebb

NYC MAN SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ON THE STREETS. JUDGE LET HIM GO. HE JUST KILLED A FATHER OF 3 ON THE SUBWAY

New York City is an absolute disaster, despite Mayor Eric Adams saying out of control crime is just a “perception.”

Most recently a father of 3 was traveling on the subway when someone began accosting a female NYPD officer. The 43-year-old Tommy Bailer stepped in to help her, and lost his life after being stabbed to death by the attacker.

The worst part? Tommy should still be alive right now because his attacker shouldn’t have been free in the first place.

The homeless man who killed Bailey was arrested just last year for a similar situation on a subway where he was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors wanted a $50,000 bail that they knew the homeless man wouldn’t have been able to pay, thus keeping him in jail.

What’d the judge do? They let him go with no bail.

NY Post

If I’m the family of Tommy Bailer I would be absolutely LIVID at the Judge and the system for allowing this to happen. They are deliberately responsible for the father of 3 and husband’s death. Their BS actions contributed to letting this person on the street and to no one’s surprise, he killed someone.

As always send in any stories – whether ridiculous or serious to Michael.Gunzelman@OutKick.com