OutKick Crime Files: Midterm Elections Edition

We are just a few days away from the upcoming midterm elections and one of the growing concerns for voters has been the issue of rising crime.

As previously described in OutKick Crime Files, bail reform and a lack of enforcing the laws on the books has allowed for criminals to run rampant and continue plaguing cities across the country. It’s ridiculous and if you don’t think it’s coming to a town or city near you, you’re insane.

This week’s edition continues the pattern of what happens when criminals with multiple arrests are allowed to roam the streets while terrorizing innocent bystanders.

You know it’s bad when even the New York Times realizes that the Republicans have an advantage going into Tuesday because Democratic policies have made people feel unsafe. Once crime begins taking over an area, most people will vote for the opposition candidate in order to get the streets safe again. Unless of course you’re Chicago, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

We’ll begin with a major issue that has Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul fighting for her gubernatorial seat against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Hochul is facing tough criticism after a horrific story of a woman and her two children being killed by her estranged husband.

As a human, these stories should make you absolutely furious. And as an American realizing that these crimes could have been prevented, you should be appalled at the leaders in charge.

WOMAN WENT TO COPS MULTIPLE TIMES OVER HUSBAND BEFORE HE KILLED HER

Adam Bennefield had already had a previous conviction for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint. He then began abusing his estranged wife before nearly beating her to death. Keira Bennefield went to police and had VIDEO EVIDENCE showing the assault. She even posted the terrifying video on her Facebook page for all to see. Yet that still wasn’t enough for weak-ass woke prosecutors to charge him with anything more than misdemeanors.

They let him go with no bail and less than 24 hours later, he followed Keira as she drove her three children to school before crashing his car into them.

This psychopath then walked up to his estranged wife and shot her execution style while the kids were in the back seat.

Keira should still be alive right now. The prosecutors should be the ones charged with deliberate negligence by allowing this abusive maniac back on the streets.

Keira Benefield, a mother of 3, was violently attacked in her house by her estranged husband. After showing video proof, prosecutors still let him out on no bail. He killed her a day later. (Keira Benefield Facebook)

NYC HOMELESS MAN STABBED A PERSON TO DEATH ON THE SUBWAY AFTER BEING PREVIOUSLY ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

New York City residents are absolutely terrified these days as their prosecutors are hanging them out to dry or even worse – allowing them to be killed.

Here we have a homeless man with multiple offenses including stabbing a person on the subway multiple times a year ago.

Prosecutors actually requested $50,000 bail for Alvin Charles, which would have kept him behind bars. However Judge Jessica Earle-Gargan denied it and freed Charles, who also had an attempted murder charge, without bail.

Surprise surprise. He stabbed someone again. Only this time, he killed him.

Great job Judge Earle-Gargan. Fantastic. Brilliant.

A homeless man has been charged with slashing a man to death while on the subway in New York this month.



He was free without bail after a 2021 stabbing. pic.twitter.com/FhhEYgLBvu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2022

DEMOCRATIC JUDGE GRANTED BOND 3 TIMES FOR MAN WHO ENDED UP MURDERING SOMEONE

A 20-year-old repeat offender has asked a Houston lame-duck court if he can be sentenced to community service for manslaughter. Why would he ask for such a preposterous thing? Because it has worked for him in the past.

This right here is exactly why you need to enforce laws AND punishments at an early age. The system repeatedly let this person out with no punishment. Of course he was going to continue to break the law.

208th Criminal district Court Judge Greg Glass, who is a Democrat and recently lost re-election (Thank God) is to blame for this one.

He granted the perpetrator Zaylon Cooks bond on THREE different occasions. So what happened? You guessed it. Cooks then allegedly shot and killed somebody, although he claims it was an accident. Sure. He was then later arrested for violating his bond conditions, aggrevated robbery and evading arrest.

Seems like a pattern here, no?

Also Judge Glass had already faced previous calls for his resignation after he had a pattern of allowing violent offenders to be released on bond. One of those? An accused cop killer.

WOMAN WITH A PICK-AXE BEGINS DESTROYING A HOUSE

Fortunately this story doesn’t involve anyone dying, but does show how insane people are.

Here we have a Pasedena, California woman taking a damn pick-axe and began randomly smashing windows and the front door of a person’s house. Inside was the homeowners mother-in-law and newborn baby girl.

I mean what in the world is going on in this video:

WATCH: A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. (video via CNN) pic.twitter.com/tJYinuAAtB — ABC 10News San Diego (@10News) October 27, 2022

Cops eventually arrested and charged the woman with vandalism. They said she was having a mental health crisis. I’ve had my own share of rough days, but you don’t see me finding a pick-axe somewhere and then deciding to go all Aaron Judge on a neighbor’s house.

So anyway she’s released from jail and I have a feeling I’ll be writing about her in a future Crime Files piece.

Midterm elections are this Tuesday. Your vote on a local level 100% can make a difference for you and your family’s lives. Don’t blow it. You know who to vote for.