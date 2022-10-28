Trainwreck: NYC Now Has Private Subway Security Because Crime Is Out Of Control

New York City has become such a disaster that their Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has now hired private security to help police cut down crime.

It’s not shocking that America’s big cities continue to be an unsafe, crime-ridden disaster. I write about it every week in the OutKick Crime Files. Many of these cities have the same thing in common. They are run by Democrats and have some sort of bail reform, allowing for repeat offenders to continue being let out on the street only to cause chaos once again. Unfortunately the level of the crimes increases, while some lose their lives because of these policies.

BIG CITIES ARE A CRIME HAVEN

New York City’s liberal Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop himself, hasn’t done anything significant to help ease commuter’s concerns.

So, the MTA had to take matters into their own hands realizing that people don’t want to get on subways anymore because they don’t know if they’re going to survive.

The only problem? The guards are unarmed and mainly focused on fare evaders.

Please tell me what having unarmed private security guards is going to do when you have lunatics shooting people, stabbing them, knocking them out, or throwing them in front of moving trains. What are they going to do – talk a psychopath out of committing a crime?

But don’t worry, at least we caught them for hopping a $2.75 subway turnstile!

Just another day in New York City. All-female “Green Goblin Gang” terrorizes New York City subway riders. pic.twitter.com/AAEOMjzfwM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 11, 2022

THE MTA’S PRIVATE SECURITY IS UNARMED

This is what these politicians do. They paint the perception that they are doing something significant, while ignoring the problems at hand.

They should confront the real issues such as the growing number of homelessness, people with severe mental health issues running around the streets, and criminals facing no punishment because of a woke policy of bail reform.

On Friday, NYC Mayor Adams claimed that the NYPD were doing “an amazing job” making the subway safer. He alluded to statistics showing crime is currently down compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, currently there are less subway riders, so the percentages don’t necessarily match up.

Personally, I’ve lived in New York City for over a decade. I’ve never felt as unsafe as I do now. Within the past two weeks, one of my good friends got mugged by a random homeless person on the subway that left him unconscious. Followed by a wackjob that threw someone into the path of an upcoming subway car at my local station.

We need to hold our politicians accountable. Our lives literally depend on it.

I can’t stop reading about this Eliza Fletcher story. School teacher and mom of two young boys in Memphis is out on an early morning jog & appears to have been kidnapped & murdered by a serial felon. Crime is out of control in this country. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2022

MIDTERM ELECTIONS FOCUSING ON CRIME

Republicans understand how ticked off Americans are with the Defund the Police and lawlessness. They are making it a major issue in the upcoming midterm elections. Americans overwhelmingly agree.

Meanwhile Democrats are avoiding crime and our open border. But don’t worry everyone, at least they are taking on climate change!

Election day is November 8th.

Ask yourself do you feel safer in your neighborhood, town or city? If not, do something about it.