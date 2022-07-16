Far-Left Policies Are Preventing Low-Crime Environments In America: Clay Travis

Florida is proving, yet again, why the right to self defense is so important.

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined chair woman of the House Republican Conference, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Hannity to discuss how states like deep blue New York and California, along with other far leftists, prioritizing the criminal rather than standing up for the rights of the victim.

“We know what would solve these issues,” Clay said. “Put more police on the streets and put violent criminals behind bars. This is the 1990s all over again and we are still behaving as if we are in a low crime environment. And it is a luxury of low crime environments to be concerned that you are punishing violent criminals too much.”

Here’s what the group had to say: