Seattle Restaurant Robbed For 18th Time Thanks To City’s Pandering To Criminals

A Seattle restaurant has been broken into not five, not ten but EIGHTEEN TIMES since the start of the pandemic. And they’re blaming the city’s criminal justice reforms for the crime.

Serafina has been a staple in Seattle’s Eastlake community for nearly 30 years. However, the restaurant has seen an immense rise in criminal activity since the city’s leftist shift on law enforcement.

“In the first 29 years of us doing business here on Eastlake, I think we’ve recorded maybe five break in attempts,” owner Christian Chandler told KTTH. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been hit 18 times.” He added, “something needs to be done.”

Seattle’s Serafina restaurant has been robbed 18 times in the past two years. (The Jason Rantz Show)

SEATTLE HAS SHIFTED AWAY FROM ENFORCING JAIL TIME

Seattle is essentially a free-for-all for criminal activity due to the city de-prioritizing law enforcement. The city’s focus on criminal justice reform allowed it to become a haven for anything and everything.

It isn’t changing anytime soon.

The Seattle City Council recently voted to permanently defund 80 open police officer positions, further hurting an already understaffed department.

The Democrat-led city also banned all vehicular pursuits by cops. That means criminals know that if they commit a quick crime, they are in the clear since cops aren’t allowed to go after them.

Seattle’s policies are part of a larger shift that is occurring in many cities across the country. District attorneys are promoting reforming justice programs rather than locking criminals up. This only leads to more crime as the criminals have free rein to wreck havoc over businesses like Serafina.

This past week, a gas station owner in Philadelphia took matters into his own hands and hired armed security because the cops weren’t doing anything.

In New York City, a man was just arrested after allegedly shooting and killing two people. He had 12 prior arrests including robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. The geniuses in New York City decided to let him roam the streets and now more innocent people are dead because of their policies.

The frustration is only growing for Seattle businesses like Serafina. Chandler says that he and other small business owners who are the backbone of the economy, are becoming increasingly angry that their elected officials aren’t doing anything.

Shame on all of these policymakers that are rewarding criminals rather than the law abiding citizen. It is utterly ridiculous that they are actively promoting the decaying of justice and the rule of law.