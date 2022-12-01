VIDEO: Thieves Steal $35K From Apple Store In Broad Daylight As Employees Tell People Not To Intervene

A new viral video showed a group of thieves stealing over $35,000 worth of Apple Store products in broad daylight. The video was taken by a shopper who happened to be in the Palo Alto, California store at the time of the incident on Black Friday.

The two mask-wearing thieves appeared to be unarmed as they ransacked the store. Apple employees began ushering customers away, while others took cell phone video of the brazen mid-day robbery.

At one point one person says, “Yo, should we stop them?”

The incident happened around 4pm as customers were out shopping for some Black Friday deals. Police say that the eventual charge will be elevated from a burglary to a robbery after one of the alleged perpetrators threatened violence against anyone who tried to stop them. Fortunately no one was hurt.

The suspects are still on the loose.

Crime continues to be a concerning issue across the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO OUR CITIES?

What’s most disturbing about the video is the ease with which the theft happens. We have turned into a society where we are allowing — almost actively encouraging — lawlessness to take place.

Today, it’s $35,000 with no repercussions. What will tomorrow be? $100K? Maybe it escalates in the future to armed robbery?

I don’t blame the Apple workers for not stepping in. But it is eerie how calm everyone is. It’s almost like they’re saying, “Don’ t worry about it, happens all the time!”

If I’m a retail store employee, I’m not risking my life over products being stolen. If I’m a local, unarmed security guard at some of these places that are being targeted? The hell am I going to risk my life for? You pay me to stop a kid from stealing video games, not potentially armed robbers having a free-for-all.

It’s a systemic failure across the board as woke judges, pandering politicians and bail reform laws continue to plague our cities.

I write about this alarming trend in my OutKick Crime Files series and unfortunately it doesn’t appear things are going to change anytime soon.