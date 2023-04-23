Pittsburgh Pirates Finally Promote 33-Year-Old Drew Maggi After Over 1,150 Career Minor League Games

Videos by OutKick

Yes, I am the same guy who recently wrote that I am tired of “prospect promotion” videos. But that’s for players who are blue-chippers and inevitable big leaguers. However, I’m all-in on videos of guys finally getting the call after years in the minors. That’s what happened Sunday for 33-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates “prospect” Drew Maggi.

The Arizona Diamondbacks originally drafted Maggi in 2008. But, he chose to go to college. The Pirates later selected him in 2010.

He spent five seasons in the Pittsburgh organization before bouncing around for several seasons. Maggi played on minor league clubs for the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, the Cleveland Indians, the Minnesota Twins, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

He returned to the Pirates in the middle of last season. Maggi had been playing for the team’s AA affiliate in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Drew Maggi of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a single during the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park on March 21, 2023 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Drew Maggi finally gets the “big call” from the Pittsburgh Pirates

But on Sunday, less than one month before his 34th birthday, Drew Maggi finally got the call.

It’s been a hell of a journey for Drew Maggi. pic.twitter.com/KPjXxLSj1B — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2023

Maggi has been a minor leaguer for 13 years. He’s a career .254 hitter with over 200 stolen bases. The recent Pirates call-up needs just 22 hits for 1,000 career minor league base hits.

After the Pirates finish their weekend series with Cincinnati, they’re off Tuesday before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to town. Likely, Maggi will make his major league debut against one of the teams for whom he played in the minor leagues.

It’s another reminder of what happens when someone just refuses to give up. Maggi probably never thought this day would come.

And yet it’s here.

And we’re all here for it.