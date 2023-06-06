Pete Davidson Tells PETA To ‘Suck My…’

Videos by OutKick

Pete Davidson didn’t hold back his thoughts on PETA after the “animal rights” organization publicly shamed him for purchasing a dog from a pet store.

“Suck my d***” Davidson screamed in a profanity-laced voicemail to Daphna Nachminovitch, senior VP of the organization’s cruelty investigations.

Talk about using that BDE! Tell us how you really feel, Pete!

The former Saturday Night Live cast member was spotted the dog from a New York City pet store last week. PETA being PETA, didn’t waste the opportunity to be insufferable and decided to release a statement to TMZ, knowing that it would stir things up.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” PETA’s Nachminovitch said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Pete Davidson attends Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” New York Premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

DAVIDSON SAID HE IS ALLERGIC TO CERTAIN DOGS

That sent Davidson over the edge. Then, he found Nachminovitch’s number and decided to leave her the wild voicemail.

“My mom’s f’n dog who is 2 years old died a week before so we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog… So why don’t you do your research before you f–king create news stories for people because you’re boring,” Davidson said.

Honestly, the “you’re boring,” part is great. Heck of an improv there.

Davidson’s voicemail, however, played right into PETA’s hands as they released it to TMZ to show how unhinged Pete was.

Eventually, Davidson responded and said he regrets his wording, but doesn’t apologize for calling PETA out. He says he was emotional because his family was already distraught over losing their 2-year-old dog just weeks before.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement,” he explained. “Then this organization made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset.”

PETE DAVIDSON SAID HE WAS GRIEVING FROM A RECENT PET LOSS

Davidson also claimed that he is “severely allergic” to dogs and therefore can’t “just adopt any dog.”

PETA, however, called him out for being misinformed saying that there is “no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog.”

The organization is in line with what many pet owners advocate – rescuing a pet rather than purchasing one from a store.

However, their relentless attack on a celebrity that could actually bring awareness to other PETA causes is once again where they get it wrong. Time and time again PETA goes above and beyond just being an animal rights group, whether it’s attacking small businesses, to complaining about the “bullpen” in Major League Baseball, their hysteric outrage on everything hurts their cause.

We’ll see if Pete Davidson brings up PETA the next time he’s hosting Saturday Night Live. That is, if the writer’s strike ever ends.