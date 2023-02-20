Pete Davidson Can’t Be Stopped, Appears To Have A New Woman

Videos by OutKick

Pete Davidson’s journey through famous women in America isn’t slowing down.

A couple months ago, the popular comedian and actor broke up with Emily Ratajkowski. And as we all figured, it didn’t take him long to bounce back.

After all, we’re talking about a man who has been with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and hands down most impressively – Kate Beckinsale. Guys with that history don’t stay down for long.

Davidson attended the Daytona 500 Sunday with actress Chase Sui Wonders, and TMZ acquired photos of the pair smacking lips.

While it’s not clear whether or not they’re dating, it would certainly seem like things are trending in that direction.

Pete Davidson is, truly, a living legend.

There are kings and then there are legends. Davidson is definitely in the latter group. We’re talking about a murderer’s row of talent.

The man is only 29 and has already dated a lineup featuring some of the most famous women in the world. And all the guy does is a little comedy. It really makes you wonder what kind of game he’s spitting. It might have been referenced in a Ariana Grande song if you catch my drift.

Now, he was spotted trading saliva with Chase Sui Wonders. Honestly, I’d never heard of her, but a quick Google search yielded some interesting results.

While none of her films or shows are super famous, she has appeared in some real productions like “Generations,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Out of the Blue” and “On the Rocks.” She’s also slated to appear in the upcoming Apple+ Show “City on Fire.” For being 26, she has some interesting credits.

Does she have the name recognition of Kate Beckinsale or Kim K? No, but there’s still plenty of time to catch up.

More than anything, Pete Davidson continues to prove he won’t be stopped. He might get knocked down, but he never stays down. That’s an attitude we can all respect the hell out of.