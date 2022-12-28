Hide Your Girlfriends: Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Have Broken Up

Sad news everyone, Pete Davidson is single once again.

Yes, the former Saturday Night Live star known as much for his rolodex of women as his comedy, has officially split up with Emily Ratajkowski.

The New York Post reports that the two are now “in the friend zone,” according to sources.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have broken up (Getty Images)

Men, you know what to do. Time to bust into the savings account and keep your girlfriends as preoccupied as possible while Davidson is out roaming the streets again. Buy her massages, take her on vacation, clean up the kitchen, do whatever it is you need to do to prove to your significant other you care for them.

These are trying times.

Unless you’re Davidson – who seems to effortlessly be able to date some of the hottest women on the planet while Sherlyn from the bar won’t even give you a second glance.

RATAJKOWSKI RECENTLY STARTED USING A DATING APP

Davidson and Ratajkowski began seeing each other in November, just two months after the model split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Both Pete and Emily made headlines after attending New York Knicks games together as well as being noticed at other NYC hotspots.

Confirming the news, Ratajkowski announced on her “High Low” podcast that she recently DOWNLOADED A DATING APP FOR THE FIRST TIME!

(Excuse me while I swipe for the next 5 hours in NYC trying to pair up with her.)

Not so fast, Gunz. It appears Ratajkowski may be seeing artist Jack Greer. The two have already been photographed out in public by paparazzi.

I mean just look at these two – it has rom com written all over it. Although this particular photo made Greer look like he just stumbled out of the Blarney Rock and is trying to shoot some game to Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have broken up but the Sports Illustrated model has been seen with Jack Greer. (TheImageDirect.com)

DAVIDSON WILL BE JUST FINE

As for Davidson, I don’t think we need to pour one out for him. Something tells me he’ll be okay.

Based on his previous track record of dating everyone from Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

Oh, and Kate Beckinsale.

And how could I forget – Kim Kardashian as well! Many actually thought the two were going to get married after Davidson got multiple tattoos referencing Kim.

Who will Pete Davidson date next? The hell if I know. All I can say is I can’t wait to kick off my 2023 listening to people debate over “how Pete Davidson gets such beautiful women.”

And even if he doesn’t land another smokeshow, he’ll still have Eli Manning.