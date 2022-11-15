Pete Davidson Bags Another 10, Reportedly Dating Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson broke the simulation, again.

Three months after Davidson and Kim Kardashian chose to end their relationship and “remain friends,” the Hollywood playboy has finally rebounded, now dating supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

TMZ broke the dating news on Monday — sending conspiracy theorists running for an answer as to how Davidson keeps adding 10 after 10 after 10, and so on, to his dating pool.

US Weekly reported that the two have fallen for each other when a close source said, “Pete makes Emily laugh, and he loves how intelligent she is.”

By now, Davidson’s dating history has transcended reality and turned into a meme.

Pete Davidson, a guy.

No matter how ordinary most people think this guy is, he’s managed to swoon some elite names, including Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley and Kim K.

Every man in America’s hope of luring the recently single Emily Ratajkowski came to a crash with the Davidson news. Ratajkowski split with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after he was caught cheating on the all-time smoke.

The relationship may last a day or a lifetime, but the legend of Davidson’s dating secrets will live on forever.

He can’t keep getting away with this!