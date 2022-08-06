Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Have Called It Quits

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their relationship after just nine months. Shocking, I know. Weren’t they supposed to live happily ever after?

That’s not going to happen now. According to Page Six, the two split earlier this week, but don’t worry, they did so on good terms.

“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source revealed.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Everyone will be happy to know that Kanye, Kim’s ex, had nothing to do with the breakup. That little nugget was also included in the news of the split.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

And you thought the NFL had the market cornered on the Friday news dump. You should have known the Kardashians never let a day go by without being involved.

What? No wedding bells for these two?

They’ve been doing the whole breaking news thing for a while now. They know when and where to drop their headlines.

I’m not shocked that these two broke up, that was bound to happen. I am a little surprised an extravagant wedding didn’t happen first.

Isn’t that part of the Kardashian playbook? Pete even got the initials of Kim’s kids tattooed on his neck. That seems walk down the aisle worthy to me.

Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be for the reality star and the comedian. Don’t worry about these two though. They’re going to be just fine.

Kim will continue to do Kardashian things and Pete will continue to outkick his coverage like almost nobody else has. Keep creating hope for those reaching way out of their league, Pete.