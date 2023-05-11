Writers Guild Strike Yet Again Reveals Hollywood Hypocrisy | Ian Miller

Videos by OutKick

Few places on earth are more consistently hypocritical than Hollywood.

The entertainment industry is openly political, with actors, creatives and studio executives proudly supporting and championing progressive causes.

Hollywood is so committed to left wing ideology, they’ve created “inclusion” standards for future productions. Standards so onerous and ridiculous that some stars like Richard Dreyfuss have been willing to publicly criticize them.

The Walt Disney Corporation made it a stated corporate policy to strongly contest newly passed Florida law. Law that would ensure that young children up to third grade were not exposed to inappropriate sexual content.

After the inevitable backlash to their absurd demands cost them control over Walt Disney World, they furiously responded with hypocritical free speech complaints.

Hollywood is a bastion of “do what I say, not what I do.” And there’s perhaps no better example of that than the current Writers Guild strike.

Studios like Disney have openly and repeatedly planted their flag on the side of progressive politics. Yet when they have a chance to live up to their own supposed “values,” they immediately fail.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Hollywood Ignores Their Own Political Views Whenever They Want

Studio executives are some of the most highly compensated people on earth.

David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery, has made roughly $285 million over the past two years. One estimate placed Bob Iger’s net worth at around $700 million. In 2019.

Yet when it comes to redistributing wealth to lesser paid employees, they’re completely uninterested.

The party of labor unions is suddenly willing to risk losing content to avoid giving into unions in their own town.

How can that be?

Because many of those in Hollywood don’t actually believe what they say.

They don’t have deeply held beliefs, just mindless repetition of whatever will help burnish their progressive credentials and avoid media criticism.

In much the same way, treatment and pay of entertainment industry assistants is disastrously bad. There are countless horror stories of assistants being abused or underpaid in expensive cities like Los Angeles and New York.

Simply because executives and celebrities can get away with.

That may be well and good, but it eliminates many candidates looking to get their foot in the door. Candidates who don’t have wealthy families to help support them while making $27,000 per year in LA to work 60-80 hours per week.

The exact type of people the progressive left claims to care about.

With every opportunity to practice what they preach, Hollywood fails.

Instead they focus on casting decisions and “inclusion” standards, because it doesn’t require them to put their money where their mouth is.

The entertainment business never does.