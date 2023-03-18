PETA Is At It Again But This Time A Family-Owned Restaurant Fought Back

Videos by OutKick

The psychopaths at PETA were at it again recently, however this time they got a taste of their own medicine.

It all started when the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) decided to attack a local Baltimore seafood restaurant by placing a huge billboard that read “I never lent you my flesh. Go Vegan.” The message utilized the word “lent” as Christians are currently in the Lenten season, while also including a crucifix and a fish image.

However, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood wasn’t having any part of it.

“It’s not a laughing matter to come after somebody’s livelihoods,” owners John and Tony Minadakis told Fox and Friends this week. “They made it personal when they went after a small family-owned business.”

PETA WENT AFTER THE FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESS

The restaurant owners said that they realized they were up against a big fight with PETA, citing that the activist group had “unlimited cash,” but that didn’t stop them from standing their ground.

“We were in fight mode right away,” Tony said.

Rather than let PETA get away with ridiculing and disparaging the restaurant, the Minadakis responded in kind – by putting up their own billboards calling out PETA.

“They died to be enjoyed, Savor the sacrifice,” read one of the signs. While the other joked, “It’d be a sin to waste em,” with both billboards having images of crabs on them.

They also began selling mock-PETA shirts that say “People Eating Tasty Animals.”

Meet Gus…



Gus supports PETA (People Eating Tasty Animals)!



Be like Gus – https://t.co/6HjQxskq3N!



Proceeds benefit @SGAR_MD! pic.twitter.com/rSf5PcXrD9 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 16, 2023

PETA MOCKED CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR NEW BILLBOARD

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood also took offense at PETA going after people’s religious beliefs by mocking Lent. “To go after religion was a low blow,” said John. “Some things should be off limits in the marketing world, and religion is definitely one of those.”

In typical PETA fashion, they didn’t care and doubled down on a tweet to the restaurant.

“Too bad you don’t have the marketing smarts to realize that people are SNAPPING up vegan eats. Instead of getting your claws out, show kindness to fish & crabs during Lent and year-round by adding a tasty vegan option to the menu,” PETA”s tweet read.

Earlier, they had tweeted this insanity about crabs having feelings which I’m sure there’s a joke there somewhere.

We wish your response would be to finally see fish and crabs for the complex living, feeling beings that they are.



It's cool to be kind. https://t.co/TU6rkki27h — PETA (@peta) February 28, 2023

PETA WANTED “BULLPEN” CHANGED IN BASEBALL

Here’s the thing with PETA… they are the absolute worst.

It’s one thing to be vegan – I have plenty of friends who are. It’s fine o want to promote animal rights, that’s fine. But when you use tactics like PETA does and actively target, condemn, ridicule, and attack regular human beings that are just living their lives, then you are taking it to a whole new level.

I shouldn’t have to change my lifestyle because PETA demands it. Just as I am not going to go and start protesting PETA members that are vegan. Do what you want, just don’t infringe on my life and rights.

Also, when you are against EVERY SINGLE THING – many of which does not matter whatsoever, you lose any legitimacy on your real arguments.

Never forget that PETA wanted Major League Baseball to change the name of the pitching “bullpen” because it was offensive to bulls! Their solution? Name it the “Arm barn,” which sounds like a BDSM fetish that someone over at PETA must have.

Or when they protested Oscar Meyer to rename their “Wienermobile,” because hot dogs are so terrible to society.

While you were enjoying your Thanksgiving dinner last November, some loser at PETA decided to make a graphic of turkeys carving humans and eating them. Way to go, PETA! That’ll help your cause!

POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful. pic.twitter.com/CWKqLzZv1g — PETA (@peta) November 23, 2022

One thing that PETA is really good at is making me hungry.

Any time I see one of their asinine freak-outs, I suddenly get the urge to just EAT every animal I can think of. I’m talking bacon, pigs in a blanket, maybe some nice medium-rare steak, oh and in honor of Lent, I think I’ll eat a full seafood platter.

So on this March Madness Saturday, I encourage you my fellow OutKickers to order not one, but two dozen wings and hey, maybe even send a tweet to PETA and let them know how fulfilling they were.