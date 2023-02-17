PETA Nutcases Want To Turn Wienermobile Vegan

Videos by OutKick

Nothing is sacred to PETA, and that includes the iconic Wienermobile.

Days after a thief stole the catalytic converter from the Wienermobile in a Las Vegas parking lot, the animal rights organization has offered to pay for the replacement parts and maintenance for one year. That is — if Oscar Mayer will convert it to a vegan hot dog.

In a letter sent Thursday, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk suggested the Wienermobile become the “NotDog Mobile” or “something similar.” She claims the demand for plant-based dogs is rising and could reach a market value of $1.99 billion by 2032.

“Since Americans’ appetite for cruelty-free foods is only growing, we hope you’ll relish this opportunity to ketchup with the trend by having at least one veggie dog mobile,” Newkirk wrote.

She also cited a number of other reasons why the veggie-mobile would be a hit. She said processed meats cause cancer and that pigs are sensitive, intelligent animals.

Oscar Mayer has not yet responded to the offer. However, the company is reportedly working on developing vegan hot dogs, so it wouldn’t be totally surprising if they did it.

(Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

This is just PETA’s latest cry for attention.

Oscar Mayer undoubtedly has enough money to buy their own car parts. But PETA couldn’t miss an opportunity for publicity.

Let’s take a look at their most recent stunts:

They ran an ad campaign (featuring a naked Alicia Silverstone) imploring America to wear vegan leather. “Don’t be a prick,” the ad reads.

They got mad about a French Bulldog winning “best in show” because Frenchies are victims of “speciesism” and a “human supremacist worldview.”

They called for women to go on a sex strike against men who eat meat. “Men need to wake up and smell the tofu,” they said.

In honor of Thanksgiving, they tweeted out a cartoon of turkeys carving up and eating people.

They scolded Elon Musk for tweeting about chocolate milk.

They wanted Major League Baseball to change the bullpen to the “arm barn.”

And the list goes on.

So yeah, I guess we’re technically giving them the attention they so desperately crave. But we look at it as raising awareness of the insanity.

And now I’m really craving a hot dog.