PETA Dragged For Thanksgiving Tweet About Turkeys Carving, Eating People

PETA went off the rails on social media for Thanksgiving.

While most of us were enjoying quality time with family and friends, some great food and a few cold adult drinks along the way, PETA decided to go into full send mode on Twitter a day earlier with a tweet that needs to be seen to be believed.

The organization dedicated to convincing people animals are our equals tweeted a photo of three turkeys carving up the body of a cooked human. Yes, you read that correctly. Take a look at the truly unhinged post below.

POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful. pic.twitter.com/CWKqLzZv1g — PETA (@peta) November 23, 2022

Due to the internet being undefeated, the responses were epic. Several responses centered around the idea humans must now wipe out turkeys before the birds can rise up and take over like a “Planet of the Apes” situation.

Preventing a world like this is why we must do our best to devour the awful turkey menace https://t.co/u6TPSjU3EX — Taylor Lane Games (@ForestedDepth) November 25, 2022

thats why we kill them first https://t.co/Br2X619TZm — sloush ☆ (@NazrinRat) November 25, 2022

Instead of the Planet of the Apes Beware of the turkeys. https://t.co/BKEcl7shE0 pic.twitter.com/VAlNtbtO00 — Faithwisdom (@Faithwisdom_) November 25, 2022

so you’re saying we need to kill turkeys before they rebel https://t.co/HYQJc0gT0N — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 24, 2022

Can’t stop laughing at the pregnant turkey mom’s bellybutton. https://t.co/iRQ52kf2WF — David Lytle (@davitydave) November 24, 2022

PETA continues to be a joke of an organization.

To make the situation even funnier (if that’s even possible), PETA also has a Thanksgiving message on its website that claims “Thanksgiving can be the scariest time of year if you’re a turkey. More than 45 million of these fascinating birds are killed to disgrace Thanksgiving tables each year.”

Scariest time of the year? I think PETA misspelled the greatest time of the year – other than the 4th of July, of course.

PETA shares insanely stupid Thanksgiving picture. (Credit: Twitter/PETA)

It must be so difficult to be this outraged at all times. It must be incredibly difficult to constantly be worked up. The rest of the country was trying to have a good time. Meanwhile, PETA dropped a Wednesday tweet about birds eating humans.

It’s so comically stupid that you just have to laugh. If God wanted it this way, we wouldn’t be at the top of the good chain. There’s a reason we’re the ultimate apex predator and turkeys and all other animals we eat aren’t.

PETA shared an absurd Thanksgiving graphic. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Don’t be like PETA. Nobody wants to deal with that nonsense. Crack another beer, grab some leftovers, lather up your turkey in gravy and have a great Friday. Misery might love company, but you’re not required to participate in it!