PETA Calls For Women To Go On Sex Strike Against Men Who Eat Meat

PETA loves making headlines almost as much as they claim to love animals. The organizations latest headline maker is a call for a sex strike. Not just any sex strike — a sex strike against men who eat meat.

The German branch of PETA made the call for the strike based on research from the scientific journal Plos One. That research says that men cause 41 percent more pollution than women because they eat more meat.

PETA said the science speaks for itself and that it’s time for everyone to go vegan. Dr Carys Bennett from PETA was overjoyed by the study and claimed that not eating meat would stop deforestation, pandemics and pollution.

"Men have a 40 percent higher carbon footprint because they're eating more meat than woman."



Women in Germany are being told to stop having sex with their husbands and boyfriends until they stop eating red meat. Dr Carys Bennett from PETA explains on #TimesRadio. pic.twitter.com/6B9jlFn1Pl — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) September 22, 2022

Good Luck With A Sex Strike

Daniel Cox of PETA Germany says that toxic masculinity is to blame and that, “Men need to wake up and smell the tofu.”

“We all know them, the suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs sizzling 70 cent sausages on their 700 euro grill,” he told The Telegraph. “The courgette added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated.”

According to Cox, eating meat deserves a hefty tax, “The fact that Germany’s ‘grill masters’ believe they have to prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow species through their consumption of meat is not only to the detriment of the animals, however.”

“Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 percent for men would be appropriate. A ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context.”

There you have it. It sounds like there’s only one choice here – men need to start identifying as women. That shifts the numbers over to the women and “toxic femininity.” And more importantly it ends any sex strike talk.

If you’re with anyone who would actually join a sex strike because PETA told them to that’s on you.