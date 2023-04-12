Videos by OutKick

Penn State baseball dominated West Virginia on Tuesday night as the Nittany Lions crowd dominated the concession stands. The Big Ten program hosted the Big-12 opponents in State College and notched its 18th win of the year by a score of 11-6.

Four of those runs, the go-ahead runs, were scored in chaotic fashion.

Penn State loaded the bases with two outs while trailing by two in the bottom of the sixth inning. Junior second baseman Kyle Hannon stepped up to the dish and knocked a 1-0 pitch down the first base line into no man’s land.

The Mountaineers pitcher converged on the dribbler, as Hannon blew by, and got a little bit overzealous. He flipped the ball to the first baseman with too much oomph and sent it over his head into the outfield.

One run scored. Two runs scored.

As the third Nittany Lions runner ripped around third and headed for home, the right fielder threw it down to the plate. It, too, was high and sailed out of the catcher’s reach.

Three runs scored as Hannon continued to haul around the diamond.

In an effort to prevent the fourth run from scoring, West Virginia’s catcher pushed the ball back toward home. There was just one problem— nobody was there.

The ball rolled back toward the mound and Hannon got the green light. He eventually scored as the Mountaineers battery was left completely befuddled.

Four runs scored on a little league grand slam. Who doesn’t love a little league grand slam?!

Meanwhile, in the stands, the Nittany Lions drew a sizable midweek crowd for Military Appreciation Night. It was also dollar dog night.

As Penn State ate up their competition on the field, its fans ate up the hot dogs! They put down a very impressive number, though it averages out to just under two dogs per person which isn’t really that many.

It was an electric Tuesday night in central Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions went home with a win and a full stomach, and got to see a little league grand slam. Does it get any better?