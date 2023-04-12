Orioles Might Not Be Baseball’s Best, But They’re Definitely The Most Fun As Sprinkler Celebration Shows

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Orioles probably are not the best team in baseball. But it’s hard to argue that any MLB team has more fun.

They came into Tuesday’s action with a 5-5 record across their first 10 games of the season. On Monday, during a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics, they debuted a new home run celebration: the “beer” bong.

Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Of course, they’re not actually pounding beers in the dugout during baseball games. Though, this is a team that is known to put them back.

They use water in the beer bong celebration. And, on Tuesday, they showed that there are plenty of ways to use water to celebrate.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter Austin Hays ripped a double to left field. When Hays reached second base, he did the “sprinkler” celebration.

But this was not just an Austin Hays celebration. Nope, in a display of incredible synchronization, the Orioles dugout performed the role of the actual sprinklers.

There go the sprinklers. pic.twitter.com/jlPnr3HCYE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 11, 2023

This is pretty incredible honestly. First, as mentioned, the synchronization required. Baseball is not a sport that requires the kind of teamwork that, say, football does.

But the teamwork on display here is a sight to behold.

The most interesting part to me, though, is that this is going on in mid-April. The Baltimore Orioles are already so bored with baseball season that they’re coming up with ways to entertain themselves.

Keep in mind this is their leadoff hitter. So, they clearly worked out a routine for the first hit of the game. Mid-August, 100+ games into the mind-bendingly long MLB season? Sure.

Mid-April!?

Perhaps it’s not boredom, though. This is just a team that likes to have fun.

Good for them. I’m not going to rain on their parade.

Sorry, I’m not going to “sprinkle” on their picnic.