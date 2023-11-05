Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Takes Brutal Shot At Texas A&M Following Win, ‘Money Don’t Win You Ballgames’

Videos by OutKick

The beef between Lane Kiffin and Jimbo Fisher played out on the field in Oxford on Saturday afternoon, with Ole Miss winning 34-31. But it was quarterback Jaxson Dart who delivered the final blow to the Aggies during the postgame celebration.

Leading up to the matchup on Saturday, Lane Kiffin took the time to praise Texas A&M for being the best 5-3 team in the country.

“This has to be the most talented 5-3 team, not just out there, but ever,” Kiffin said this past week. “I mean it really is completely loaded with players everywhere. These are elite players.”

Clearly this was a shot at Jimbo Fisher, whose team came into the season with high expectations. One of the biggest talking points about Texas A&M has centered around their recent recruiting classes, which has been the brunt of many jokes.

If you haven’t been paying attention, college football fans have made it clear that they think the Aggies spent a ton of money to bring in the best players in the country. While on the other side of the SEC West, Lane Kiffin has made it clear that the Rebels have struggled to keep up, financially.

Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting practices started a war of words between him and Nick Saban that sent fans into a frenzy in the Spring of 2022. So, as we entered Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the talk centered around the Aggies roster.

But following the game, it was Ole Miss that got the last laugh, at the podium, and in the locker room.

“They won the pregame look contest. There are a lot of NFL players on their team,” Jaxson Dart said postgame about the Aggies talented roster.

Jaxson Dart Delivers Final Blow To Texas A&M

All of the hype surrounding the Texas A&M roster has made the Aggies an easy target over the past two seasons. Simply put, Jimbo Fisher has yet to deliver a product on the field that’s worth the amount of money (Allegedly) spent on his roster.

So when the opportunity arises for opposing teams to take their shots against the Aggies, they usually don’t miss. This time, it was Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart supposedly delivering the final blow to Jimbo Fisher’s squad, while celebrating in the locker room.

"Money don't win you ballgames." – Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart talking that talk after the Rebels knocked off Texas A&M in Oxford. #HottyToddy @NextRoundLive pic.twitter.com/rAYWvcNY3v — Scott Forester (@ScottForesterTV) November 4, 2023

Even though he won’t say it publicly, I’d imagine Lane Kiffin gave Jaxson Dart his props for his social media use. Known for his own trolling, Kiffin has calmed down a bit on X-Twitter over the past month, but that hasn’t been the case during his press conferences.

Though they might not be direct shots, Lane Kiffin is known for his subtle jabs, which usually draw a few laughs during the week.

Now, with a trip to Athens next week to face Georgia, I wouldn’t expect many jabs at Kirby Smart. It might sound crazy, but Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart are two guys that don’t seem to have much beef, at least publicly.

As for Jaxson Dart, all he did was frustrate Texas A&M fans even further. Even the Aggies know they’ve wasted a lot of cash.

I’m most certainly talking about the money Jimbo Fisher is making.