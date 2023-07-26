Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss football enters the new season on the heels of a disappointing end to 2022. The Rebels got out to a 7-0 start against an easy schedule before completely collapsing down the stretch and finishing the year at 8-5 with a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech.

Lane Kiffin is well aware of the downward slide. His coaching staff knows that won’t fly again in 2023.

To help bolster the talent across the board, Ole Miss turned to the transfer portal— as it has in each of the three seasons with Kiffin at the Helm. The Rebels added 20 players from other programs during the offseason, including two high-profile quarterbacks: Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard.

Sanders spent the last four seasons as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma State. He amassed more than 9,500 yards and 67 touchdowns through the air while adding nearly 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in the Big 12.

Howard was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He spent last season at LSU.

Both guys join Jaxson Dart, who was already in town. LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels would disagree, but there is a case to be made that the best quarterback room in the country resides in Oxford.

There is just one question:

Who will start at quarterback for Ole Miss?

All three quarterbacks took part in the Rebels’ spring practice period. However, Sanders was dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him on a pitch count and he never really got the chance to shine until the spring game, where he arguably out-played Dart. That makes things interesting.

Dart is the incumbent. It is his job to lose. It is expected that he will take the first snap of the season against Mercer in September.

Howard, more than likely, will serve as the third-string.

UNLESS— Spencer Sanders leaves.

Although the transfer portal windows have closed, Sanders is free to transfer again as a graduate transfer at any time prior to the season, assuming that his academic credits are in order. There has been a lot of speculation about what he might do.

Would he be willing to serve as Dart’s backup as a sixth-year senior if he doesn’t win the job? Does he want to get out and go compete for the starting job during fall camp at another program in need of a quarterback? Or will he have faith in himself to stick it out and win the job?

Sanders has spring ball under his belt. His shoulder is almost back at full strength. He’s been working out with the team in the weight room and on the field all summer.

Spencer Sanders isn’t going anywhere… for now.

The 23-year-old duel-threat quarterback recently spoke with Chuck Rounsaville of the OM Spirit and made his intentions very clear. Sanders will be on the field in Oxford to compete for the starting quarterback job at Ole Miss come the start of fall camp.

I will definitely be here August 1st when practice starts. I can’t wait to represent Ole Miss. This place is great and has a tremendous fan base. I’m happy to be on this team, happy to be in the QB room and happy to compete every day — Spencer Sanders, via the OM Spirit

Although Sanders is firm in his plans for the start to the 2023 season, there is a lot of time for things to change. A month is longer than it sounds in the college football world, where everything is day by day.

Spencer Sanders is ready to go head-to-head with Dart and Howard next week. He will be there on August 1.

But… will he be there after August 1? It sure sounds like he left the door open for after that date.

Stay tuned!