O.J. Simpson Chimes In On Henry Ruggs’ Jail Sentence; ‘Math Doesn’t Add Up’

O.J.’s got thoughts on Henry Ruggs’ jail sentence.
The former Raiders and Alabama wideout in Ruggs was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, stemming from a vehicular manslaughter incident in Las Vegas that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.
On Nov. 2, 2021, an intoxicated Ruggs traveled 160 mph when his vehicle rammed into Tintor’s car. Tintor’s vehicle was engulfed in flames, with her and her dog stuck inside.
Chiming in on the legal matter is former Bills running back and infamous Bronco owner, O.J. Simpson.
Critics saw the sentence for Ruggs’ criminal and fatal incident as light.
The public figure is known for sharing his opinions on controversial cases, likely from experience.
Simpson felt passionate about Henry Ruggs’ prison sentence and criticized them in another video-selfie testimony.
Hand raised, Simpson gave his blunt thoughts on the tragic incident. He mostly took qualms with the prison sentence considering he served nine years for stealing property in Vegas.
In a post captioned, “The math just does not add up,” O.J. Simpson shared the following:
“I know I went to college on a football scholarship, but somehow this math is not adding up to me. You’re driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to 10 years?
“You go to a hotel room where you’re invited to retrieve your own personal stolen property, I know because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years?
“Same courthouse, same city, same state. I don’t know. Somehow just does not add up to me. I’m just saying.”
Simpson presented a surprisingly good point.
In related news, Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith visited Ruggs in court for the sentencing on Wednesday. The two were teammates in Alabama; Smith attested to being good friends with Ruggs.
