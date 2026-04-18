Skydiver Slams Into Virginia Tech Scoreboard Gets Stuck In Wild Spring Game Scene

Fans who showed up for the Hokies' spring game weren't expecting this...

Some college football spring games got underway this weekend, with some programs that haven't yet decided to scrap theirs giving fans a taste of what's coming next fall.

However, fans who showed up to Virginia Tech's spring game got a little bonus show when a skydiver needed to be rescued from the stadium's scoreboard.

The Hokies were getting things underway at Lane Stadium, and because the spring game has to have some pizzazz, part of the pre-game festivities involved a skydiver landing on the field.

Or, at least, I assume he was supposed to land on the field.

In the video making the rounds, it sure looks to me like it was windy as hell in Blacksburg because the skydiver's American flag was fully flapping, but he didn't seem to be moving forward toward the field and instead appeared to be slowly descending toward the scoreboard.

Eventually, he hit the scoreboard hard.

He probably would've dropped into the stands below, which would've been really bad for several reasons, but the "C" in "Tech" saved the day.

Man, that's rough.

But what is the only thing worse than crashing into a scoreboard in front of a stadium of people?

Crashing into a scoreboard in front of a stadium of people and then getting stuck there because it took multiple attempts to find a ladder big enough to get you.

According to WRIC, the game was delayed for half an hour while emergency crews worked to help out the dangling skydiver.

Eventually, they managed to help him out, and it was also reported that he is okay.

However, it looks like some remnants from the incident were still hanging around while they were getting ready to start the game after that unexpected delay.

Fortunately, everyone seems to be okay, but spring games are a bit too early in the year to be going all in on stunts and theatrics.