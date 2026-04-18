Shaq Has Blunt Explanation For Why He Doesn't Text Any Current NBA Players

You'd think that an NBA legend like Shaquille O'Neal would constantly be trading texts with the current crop of NBA players.

I mean, he's a legend. Who better to ask about navigating a career in the NBA than him?

But you'd be mistaken, and there's a pretty simple reason why Shaq isn't one to play digital pen-pals with current players.

In an interview with The New York Post, Shaq was asked who he keeps in touch with, and he didn't hold back.

"None. I don’t like athletes or superstars because they’re a--holes," he said. "I denounced myself from being a celebrity about 10 years ago because those people are weird. I’m not weird."

I get that… but I didn't realize you could denounce celebrity status or that Shaq had done this.

In fact, I was under the impression that he was still a celebrity.

I mean, the man has gummy candies in the shape of his head. They don't just give those to anyone.

If they did, I'd have a giant sack of my own gummy heads sitting in my pantry right now.

I thought this was such an interesting take because it's pretty common for former players — especially ones who have moved into a media role — but I find it weirdly refreshing to hear someone with the opposite approach.

In fact, that tells you that when Shaq gives an opinion on a current player or situation, he's not couching it because he'll have to face a barrage of angry text messages.

Nope, he can call balls and strikes with impunity.

Plus, he won't have a--holes blowing up his phone, which is always nice.

Shaq also said that he just wants to be a regular guy, and that's how he likes it when he shows up to the tech store tm:rw which he is a partner in.

"Whenever I come, it’s me and two guys. No entourage. There’s nothing but homeboys coming in," he said. "We come in here, we take care of business… We sign autographs. We treat people with honor and respect… I want to be a regular guy."