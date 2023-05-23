Nick Saban Couldn’t Hide From Trash-Talking SEC Fans While Traveling In Italy: ‘I Got A Few Jilts’

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban recently took a vacation to Italy, and a number of pictures of the Alabama football coach taking in the sights ended up on social media.

Saban is now back in the United States and hosted a charity golf tournament in Birmingham on Tuesday. He spoke about his experiences in Italy, where he ran into both Alabama fans and other SEC school supporters.

“It’s something to say about the brand that we have, an iconic brand, the Crimson Tide,” Saban said. “You get ‘Roll Tide’ in Venice, Florence, Rome and the Amalfi Coast. It’s everywhere I went. It says something about the brand. I don’t know what it says about me.”

Nick Saban Couldn’t Hide From Opposing SEC Fans In Italy

Saban was seen in different parts of Italy, with social media users taking random pictures of him in varying locations. Judging by the pictures that were posted on social media, it looked like Saban was the one giving the tours, not the actual tour guide.

My father in law spotted Nick Saban in Italy today and like…….that’s maybe the most random place in the world to see Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/v7kx1knKTi — 🦆Chase🦆 (@chaseg30) May 17, 2023

Nick Saban pointed out during his golf event that we didn’t see the opposing fans giving him the business on social media. But in the end, the Alabama ambassador seemed to have a good time with the trash talk.

“I got a few jilts from other SEC fans,” Saban jokingly pointed out. “They didn’t post that part.”

As for what’s next, Alabama turns its attention towards deciding who will be the starting quarterback when they open the season.

For Nick Saban, that will be the last time he takes a week off, until next year.