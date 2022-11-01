NFL Trade Deadline Recap: Dolphins Go Big; Vikings Add Pass Catcher; Bears Try To Help Fields & More

I’m old enough to remember when the NFL Trade Deadline was just a day on the calendar. It would come and go, nary a trade to write about. But since the NFL moved the trade deadline to later in the season, more and more deals have been getting done.

In fact, today set a new record with 10 deals done. OutKick has been all over the big stories. Here’s a recap of the biggest deals of the day.

“The Miami Dolphins in general, and general manager Chris Grier in particular, have not been shy about being aggressive in the trade market and that continues hours prior to the NFL trade deadline with the addition of former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, a source told OutKick.

The Dolphins are sending their 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos.

For the Dolphins that’s a bit of a deal because the Broncos wanted two first-round picks for Chubb, as reported by OutKick Thursday morning.

The Broncos are sending Chubb plus a 2025 fifth-round selection to Miami.

The Chubb trade obviously created a void in the Dolphins backfield and so Grier has traded for San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson, according to multiple reports. The Dolphins are sending the 49ers a mid-round pick for the player who is very familiar to head coach Mike McDaniel.”

“In somewhat of a surprise move, the Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings on NFL Trade Deadline Day.

Hockenson, the 8th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, heads to the Vikes in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. The trade was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s expected that Hockenson will replace current Minnesota starter Irv Smith Jr., who was injured in the team’s win over Arizona on Sunday and will miss 8-10 weeks.

Minnesota is currently 6-1 and sitting in first place in the NFC North division. Adding Hockenson should further cement their early-season status as a legit playoff contender. His addition means quarterback Kirk Cousins will have a third dynamic pass catcher to throw to.”

The Bears are trading a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, an NFL source confirmed to OutKick. ESPN was the first to report this deal, which requires league approval and the player to pass his physical.

The move is obviously meant to help Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, who has shown some encouraging signs of improvement in recent weeks but has precious little by way of outside help to keep that trend going.

The Bears have the NFL’s lowest ranked passing attack, averaging 126.9 passing yards per game.

The run-up to the NFL trade deadline took a deliciously ironic turn when the Atlanta Falcons dealt wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As you may recall, Ridley is currently serving a one-year suspension for betting on his own team.

The team he bet the Falcons would beat? The Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Falcons received draft picks in return. The structure of the draft compensation is complex but its reported maximum is a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.