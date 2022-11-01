Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson To Minnesota

In somewhat of a surprise move, the Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

Hockenson, the 8th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, heads to the Vikes in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. The trade was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s expected that Hockenson will replace current Minnesota starter Irv Smith Jr.

T.J. Hockenson has been traded to the Vikings. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images).

Minnesota is currently 6-1 and sitting in first place in the NFC North division. Adding Hockenson should further cement their early-season status as a legit playoff contender. His addition means quarterback Kirk Cousins will have a third dynamic pass catcher to throw too.

Hockenson joins talented receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in that regard.

T.J. Hockenson Won The John Mackey Award At Iowa In 2018

A 2020 Pro Bowler, Hockenson has recorded 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns this fall. Throughout his four pro seasons, Hockenson has hauled in 186 receptions for 2,068 yards and 15 scores.

For the Lions, trading the highly-skilled T.J. Hockenson is a sign of yet another lost season. Detroit is just 1-6. Last season Detroit finished with the league’s second-worst record (3-13-1).

Hockenson and his Lions teammates will have a chance to catch up next month when the Vikings visit Detroit on December 11th.

Tuesday at 4pm EST marks the NFL’s trade deadline. Stay with OutKick for updates surrounding all notable transactions throughout the day.

