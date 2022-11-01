Bradley Chubb Is Biggest Prize At NFL Trade Deadline And Asking Price Is Crazy High

What Denver Broncos general manager George Paton wants in order to actually trade premier pass rush talent Bradley Chubb is a bidding war.

He wants multiple teams interested (desperate) enough for the 26-year-old edge rusher that the Broncos get not one but two first-round draft picks, according to NFL sources.

And Paton has until 4 p.m. (New York time) on Tuesday to get that done.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton would like to get two first-round picks for linebacker Bradley Chubb. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Broncos Have Options If Paton Doesn’t Deal Chubb

If it doesn’t happen as Paton would want, then he’s got a major decision to make:

Would he deal Chubb for a first-round pick and perhaps some lesser picks?

Or if the compensation package simply doesn’t meet his leave-it line, Paton is telling teams he can always keep Chubb and re-sign him beyond this season when his contract expires — thereby keeping perhaps the most talented player on the trade market as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

It’s a fascinating situation because there’s been a “double digit” number of teams to talk to the Broncos on some level about Chubb, a source said.

And that makes some sense because everyone is curious and there indeed a dozen good teams that could use pass rush help.

But perhaps the primary reason there’s such high interest (at least as window shoppers) is because the NFL in 2022 has maybe only two or three teams that are very good but there is no really elite super team out there.

There are, meanwhile, multiple general managers that believe the addition of Chubb could put them squarely in the Super Bowl conversation.

So what teams?

The New York Jets have been reportedly linked to trading for Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb but a source said they’re not interested. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

About the Jets Interest In Broncos’ Chubb…

Well, not the New York Jets.

Contrary to a report that named them as a possibility, they’re not in the mix, per a league source.

So what teams make sense? And why?

The Dolphins make sense. General manager Chris Grier has been aggressive this year in chasing upgrade for his team as the Tyreek Hill trade showed. The Dolphins have been a good team when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, even beating the Bills at home.

But everyone understands that isn’t easily repeated because the Bills aren’t likely to be without their entire starting secondary in the next game. The Dolphins need a pass rusher to get after Josh Allen and Chubb would be that guy.

The Miami Dolphins brain trust is always interested in doing audacious things and trading a first-round pick-plus for Broncos linebacker Bradley Cubb qualifies. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

List Of Teams Calling About Chubb Has Been Long

The Chiefs wish they could add Chubb. That would give them a defensive closer versus Allen in the same manner the Bills use Von Miller against Patrick Mahomes.

The problem for the Chiefs and Broncos is they both play in the AFC West.

The Vikings have a very good pass rush already so this would be a luxury move. But they’re 6-1 and the Packers are struggling. So the path is open to win the NFC North and host a playoff game.

The Vikings also have Buffalo and Dallas on the schedule soon. So, again, they might decide a way to overcome Allen and Dak Prescott is to put them on the ground.

The Seahawks also have a good pass rush and Chubb would be a luxury. But they have a history of making trades with the Broncos and find themselves ahead of schedule on their rebuild. So maybe this is the way to spend some of the draft picks they’ve collected.

One can never dismiss the Rams. They lack the multiple first-round picks necessary to make this trade or at least make it on Paton’s terms. But it’s a negotiation, folks.

The Rams saw last season after acquiring Miller how effective their defense becomes when they add to Aaron Donald up front.

A couple of surprise possibilities?

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb would fit in very well under some surprise trade scenarios including in Tennessee where coach Mike Vrabel is a former defensive edge player. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Two Surprising Possibilities In Chubb Trade Scenario

The Tennessee Titans aren’t typically the type of team that would do this kind of trade. But the window for this team isn’t going to remain open forever and with Henry looking like his old self the dynamic of a ball-control offense and attacking defense that has multiple premier front seven players could make the Titans a tough out in the playoffs.

Finally, the Bills cannot be discounted although it would be a surprise of sorts. They have plenty of pass rush now with Miller and their younger players. But more is better.

Simple as that.

All these teams save the Rams have first-round picks in 2023 and ’24 they could use. All have second-round picks in both 2023 and ’24.

So it would not surprise if one of these teams that perhaps believes itself one piece from Super Bowl contention would be so tempted as to pay the high, high price from Bradley Chubb before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

