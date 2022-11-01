Miami Dolphins Get Big Prize Of Trade Deadline By Adding Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins in general, and general manager Chris Grier in particular, have not been shy about being aggressive in the trade market and that continues hours prior to the NFL trade deadline with the addition of former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, a source told OutKick.

The Dolphins are sending their 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos.

For the Dolphins that’s a bit of a deal because the Broncos wanted two first-round picks for Chubb, as reported by OutKick Thursday morning.

The Broncos are sending Chubb plus a 2025 fifth-round selection to Miami.

The Chubb trade obviously created a void in the Dolphins backfield and so Grier has traded for San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson, according to multiple reports. The Dolphins are sending the 49ers a mid-round pick for the player who is very familiar to head coach Mike McDaniel.

What does Chubb Trade Mean?

This is a blockbuster with significant meaning for both teams.

The Dolphins, have been trying to upgrade their pass rush for years with the addition of Jaelan Phillips and the offseason signing of Melvin Ingram. But this addition of Chubb, who is only 26 years old, solidifies that.

The Dolphins are expecting to negotiate a long-term deal with Chubb in the coming days. He is unsigned and slated to be a free agent beyond this season.

Bradley Chubb traded.

Dolphins See Bradley Chubb As Missing Piece

Chubb expected to have the week off because the Broncos are on a bye, but he told reporters after the last game he had made no plans because he knew the trade deadline approached and he was in play. The Dolphins believe Chubb can play immediately, at least on obvious passing downs, as his position is a plug-and-play spot.

Once Chubb learns the entire playbook he’ll obviously play a full number of snaps.

The Broncos, 3-5 and coming off a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, have been considering a trade for Chubb for nearly two weeks, per a source. The club was unclear how to fit him into its salary structure and also add to a team that paid quarterback Russell Wilson a $245 million contract.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton sends linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Broncos Add Draft Compensation And Future Cap Room

The Broncos have obviously decided they can survive the loss of Chubb, who has 5.5 sacks so far this season, and improve the team with the picks they’re getting from Miami in the future.

This trade will not be popular inside the Broncos locker room.

Although Denver has pass rushers in Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto and Baron Browning, none are both as accomplished and young as Chubb.

This trade will be wildly popular among Dolphins fans as it shows their team is pulling out all possible stops to make a playoff push and perhaps even try to catch the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills, a team Miami has already beaten this season.

