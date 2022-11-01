Calvin Ridley, Suspended for 2022 Season For Betting Against The Jaguars, Traded to Jaguars

The run-up to the NFL trade deadline took a deliciously ironic turn when the Atlanta Falcons dealt wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As you may recall, Ridley is currently serving a one-year suspension for betting on his own team.

The team he bet the Falcons would beat? The Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Falcons received draft picks in return. The structure of the draft compensation is complex but its reported maximum is a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

Of course, trading a player who is still suspended at least through the end of the season is a surprise. Now add to that the incredible irony that Ridley will likely be a Jaguar if and when he makes his NFL return, delighted most people.

What one wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall when Ridley meets his new Jaguars teammates…

