Calvin Ridley, Suspended for 2022 Season For Betting Against The Jaguars, Traded to Jaguars

The run-up to the NFL trade deadline took a deliciously ironic turn when the Atlanta Falcons dealt wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As you may recall, Ridley is currently serving a one-year suspension for betting on his own team.

The team he bet the Falcons would beat? The Jacksonville Jaguars.

Calvin Ridley is suspended in part because he bet the #Falcons to beat the #Jaguars last season.



Now he's on the #Jaguars. Un-freakin-real. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2022

The Falcons received draft picks in return. The structure of the draft compensation is complex but its reported maximum is a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Of course, trading a player who is still suspended at least through the end of the season is a surprise. Now add to that the incredible irony that Ridley will likely be a Jaguar if and when he makes his NFL return, delighted most people.

Calvin Ridley walking into the casino to cash in his +2000 “Ridley to the Jaguars” bet: pic.twitter.com/fbyo8LzN2P — Brian Y (@byysports) November 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley was suspended because he bet on the Falcons to beat the Jaguars.



Now he's a Jacksonville Jaguar. pic.twitter.com/wQaOuk4P8W — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 1, 2022

One lucky bettor under the user name NotRidley18 will cash out $5,000 after placing a +10000 bet on Calvin Ridley's next team to be the Jaguars seemingly less than 2 hours ago. — Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) November 1, 2022

Falcons trading Calvin Ridley a day after Cordarrelle Patterson wore a "free Calvin Ridley" shirt to a game is just elite Falconing — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley on the Jaguars sideline down by 40 pic.twitter.com/WZ3fMZyiz2 — NFL memes (@NFLHateMemes) November 1, 2022

What one wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall when Ridley meets his new Jaguars teammates…

