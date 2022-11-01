Bears Add Help For Justin Fields By Trading For Chase Claypool

Multiple NFL teams have been looking for wide receiver help as the NFL trade deadline approaches and the Chicago Bears are the first to land one with the addition of Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears are trading a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, an NFL source confirmed to OutKick. ESPN was the first to report this deal, which requires league approval and the player to pass his physical.

The move is obviously meant to help Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, who has shown some encouraging signs of improvement in recent weeks but has precious little by way of outside help to keep that trend going.

The Bears have the NFL’s lowest ranked passing attack, averaging 126.9 passing yards per game.

Receiver Chase Claypool traded to Bears by the Steelers. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Bears Claypool Addition Departure From Recent Course

Claypool has been on the trade block since training camp.

This season he has 32 catches for 311 yards and 1 TD. His 9.7 yard per catch average is currently at a career low.

But Claypool is 6-4 and has a wide catch radius so the Bears believe that will help Fields. The Bears were recently sellers in the trade market, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens and edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite this move the Bears still have 8 draft picks stored up for the 2023 draft.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

