Chicago Bears Trade Former First Round Pick Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith asked to be traded from the Chicago Bears in the offseason and during training camp and now he’s gotten his wish.

The Bears have traded Smith, in his fifth NFL season, to the Baltimore Ravens, a source confirmed to OutKick Tuesday.

The compensation of the deal is not yet known. But ESPN reported the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and fifth-round draft pick in the 2023 draft.

Update: The Bears are getting veteran linebacker A.J. Klein, plus a second- and third-round 2023 picks for Smith.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields must recognize by now, following the trade of Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack, that his team is in full on rebuild mode. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bears Selling Off Top Talent For Draft Picks

Smith, 25, was clearly upset by the Bears trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He heard the news as he spoke with reporters.

Well, the Bears are in full rebuild mode under first-year coach Matt Eberflus. Earlier in the offseason the club traded away perhaps their best player in edge rusher Khalil Mack.

The organization understood Smith wanted to be highly paid on his next contract and weren’t agreeing on his value. So rather than see Smith leave in free agency next spring, they’re obviously getting something rather than nothing.

The Ravens obviously want to upgrade a defense that has given up double digit leads in all three of their losses this season. Smith now fills the position once filled by Ray Lewis.

(Not saying Smith is Lewis, but obviously that position is important in Baltimore).

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

