Robert Quinn Trade Makes Undefeated Philadelphia Eagles Immediately Stronger

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated and boast one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. And they’re getting better.

The Eagles (6-0) have traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn, a source confirmed to OutKick.

The Eagles are sending what is believed to be a fourth-round pick to the Bears for the pass rusher, the source said.

The trade happened even as the Bears were still basking (somewhat) in the glow of a Monday night victory over the New England Patriots and while players were speaking with reporters.

We were speaking with Roquan Smith when the Robert Quinn trade broke. He was having a tough time and had to cut it short. pic.twitter.com/Ekd168m62S — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022

“It sucks,” linebacker Roquan Smith told reporters. “I have a great deal of respect for that guy.”

It should be noted that not too long ago it was Smith who asked to be traded and Quinn wasn’t too happy about it.

It’s obvious the Eagles decided Quinn, 32, still has gas left in the proverbial tank despite his unremarkable statistics so far this season. Quinn has 1 sack and 2 tackles for loss.

The Eagles are tied for 10th in the NFL in sacks so their pass rush is good. This move is intended to make it great if Quinn can be a late-game closer when opposing teams are passing the ball with a game on the line.

Quinn had 18.5 sacks last season. He is under contract through 2024.

The Bears? They’re in sell mode and will be saving a combined $27 million in salary cap space the next two seasons as a result of this trade. Most of the remaining portion of Quinn’s salary this season is being picked up the Bears.

