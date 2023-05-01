Texas A&M’s Lack Of NFL Draft Picks Is Bad Look For Jimbo Fisher When Compared To Kevin Sumlin

Videos by OutKick

Jimbo Fisher has been at Texas A&M for five full years. Florida State’s former head coach was hired away by the Aggies in December of 2017.

He has not lived up to the expectations.

Texas A&M has finished ranked in the AP Poll just twice since Fisher’s arrival to College Station, with its best year taking place during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Other than that… meh.

2018: 9-4

2019: 8-5

2020: 9-1 *

2021: 8-4

2022: 5-7

For the Aggies to miss out on a bowl game last season, after beginning the year ranked as high as No. 6, was embarrassing. They looked awful at times and mediocre at best.

Needless to say, Fisher’s tenure in the SEC is not going according to plan. And to make matters worse, the school gave him a massive, fully guaranteed extension after the 2020 season that will pay him $95 million through 2031.

Should the school want to buy out Fisher today, it would cost more than $80 million. Hands are tied, but there isn’t an overwhelming need to cut ties with the 57-year-old. Yet.

Jimbo Fisher’s NFL Draft numbers are weak.

Although Fisher’s first five years have been underwhelming, there is still time to turn things around and hope remains high in southeast Texas. But there is one even more eye-opening stat that should be cause for greater concern.

Kevin Sumlin preceded Fisher and coached the Aggies from 2012 through 2017.

Over the course of Sumlin’s last five years with the program, Texas A&M had six players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Two were selected in the second round.

Fisher has been at A&M for five years. Only two players have been drafted in the first or second round.

Sumlin quadrupled that number, and tripled it in the first round alone. Yikes!

To make matters worse, not one single player was drafted in the first or second round of this year’s draft. De’Von Achane went No. 84 overall.

While two first/second round picks in five years would be a lot of college programs’ dream, that is not the case at Texas A&M. Especially when Sumlin was able to find success in the professional development department.

Are Fisher and the Aggies unable to develop NFL talent? Some are saying… (It’s me, I am some)