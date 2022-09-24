Driver Goes Insane, Throws ‘Mike Tyson’ Punches At ‘Dumba**’ Who ‘Can’t Drive Lawnmower’

We interrupt your college football Saturday to bring you an old school NASCAR fight, courtesy of Andrew Grady.

And by fight, I mean Mike Tyson’s on the loose at Martinsville Speedway.

Tempers flaring between Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan following an accident in their heat 😳🥊



(via @NASCARRoots)pic.twitter.com/mmKUr6d29s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2022

There are NASCAR fights and then there are NASCAR FIGHTS.

Holy moly.

The anger apparently stems from a little pushing and shoving during a heat race just a few minutes prior. A heat race! Not even the actual Main Event, but a qualifying race!

“We’re talking ’bout practice!”

I count six punches and a kick before the big muscle shows up and scoops our man Andrew Grady like an unruly toddler and carries him away.

Talk about going down kicking and screaming.

Grady didn’t hold back with the media, either. No sugarcoating what he was trying to do here.

Andrew Grady says Davey Callihan flipped him off when he went to talk so he decided to 'Mike Tyson his head.'



He says there are dumbasses who have no business driving a Lawn Mower much less a Late Model at Martinsville.



Says that Callihan wrecked him and Brandon Pierce. pic.twitter.com/X1m99JRYOj — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) September 24, 2022

There are so many quality soundbites in there I don’t even know where to begin.

“He flipped me off, so I started Mike Tyson-ing his head.”

“You get these dumbasses who get in here and run with us, and they have no business running a late model, much less a lawnmower.”

“When you wreck a man, you can take a grown man ass-whoopin’.”

You wanna fix your ratings problem, NASCAR? Get Andrew Grady in a Cup ride, PRONTO!

That’s old school racing right there, and exactly what the sport needs today. You wanna wreck me and flip me off? That’s fine. But be ready for half-a-dozen haymakers coming your way, courtesy of Mike Tyson!

Andrew’s antics were so impressive they even caught the eye of one Chad Johnson, who dabbles with a little boxing himself!

A driver w/ passion https://t.co/s73C8XVZm4 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 24, 2022

Callihan later said he DIDN’T give Grady the bird, while giving us the classic “it’s just hard racing” line.

I don’t know about you, but I’m gonna need to see a replay on this one.

OK, back to your college football Saturday.