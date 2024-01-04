Mr. Pfizer Travis Kelce’s Team Is Now Whining He’s Over-Exposed Due To Taylor Swift Relationship

Videos by OutKick

In a dramatic twist that the entire world saw coming, Mr. Pfizer Travis Kelce‘s business managers are worried that the fame of dating the most popular person in the world, Taylor Swift, may be affecting his overall brand.

The management team of the guy who decided to go into business with Bud Light, Pfizer, Nike, Experian, State Farm and DirecTV wants our condolences after he’s cashed checks worth millions while Taylor Swift, 34, is on his arm.

GTFO.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Kelce’s business managers Andre and Aaron Eanes of A&A Management said that they are “considering a potential area of concern [regarding Kelce’s popularity]: over-saturation.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been all the talk. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

IS TRAVIS KELCE BECOMING OVERSATURATED?

To their credit, the Times asked the business managers if there was “too much of Mr. Kelce on television and in the news, and could fans grow numb to the sight of him?”

Without fully admitting what everyone else realizes, the business manager bros did say that a brand change, or at least a pivot is necessary for the 34-year-old tight end’s overall image.

“The plan for next year revolves around one word: curation. Fewer deals. Quality over quantity. Authenticity first… and maybe a few less commercials,” the Eanes’ told the Times.

Fill in the blank: Taylor Swift comforting Brittany Mahomes is _____________ pic.twitter.com/1mpKNVSRM3 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) December 25, 2023

TOO MUCH TRAVIS AND TAYLOR?

The Eanes brothers don’t have too much experience in the world of stardom – that is except for the one and only client they’ve ever managed — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Not a bad name to have on their side, but the way Travis Kelce has propelled into global entertainment stardom is something nobody could have prepared for.

Nor should we be forced to give sympathy to. It’s not like Kelce doesn’t know what he was getting himself into.

“We positioned Travis to be world-famous. We didn’t know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it’s always been the thought in the back of our minds,” Andre Eanes said.

“People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,” his brother Aaron told the Times. “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan,” he continued.

That’s fine and all, and congratulations on spinning your answers in Kelce’s favor, but there is NO way you were ready or could anticipate Kelce dating Taylor Swift and the constant media attention that comes with her.

Her fans literally sell the rainwater at her shows for hundreds of dollars!

WHAT’S NEXT FOR TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE?

Current betting odds are favoriting Kelce and Swift getting engaged before September this year at +160, followed by all you haters out there that want to see true love blow up in their faces and that they break up at +270.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement Odds

January – September 2024 +160 (38.5%)

Never +270 (27%)

October – December 2024 +390 (20.4%)

December 2023 +700 (12.5%)

Travis Kelce and his business managers now find themselves in the unique predictament of people either loving or hating him because of his nonstop relationship coverage. Maybe it’s a good thing to start reigning in the public appearances. Afterall, just ask Tommy ‘Cutlets’ DeVito what happens when you go from hero to zero.

I’m not saying Taylor-Travis will be as nauseating as Prince Harry – Meghan Markle, but it seems like we are well on the way there; almost everyone except Swifties are tired of the two of them. And if things don’t work out at least we’ll get a hell of a breakup album, because it’s not like there’s not enough of those out there in the music world already.