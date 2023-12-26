OutKick’s Clay Travis Sounds Off On Travis Kelce’s Downfall Thanks To Taylor ‘Yoko Ono’ Swift

Videos by OutKick

Are we watching the end of the great Travis Kelce? OutKick’s Clay Travis dropped a fiery tweet in Australian Time (incalculable) saying it might be time for Kelce to retire.

He also called Mr. Pfizer‘s arm candy and luxury suite babe, Taylor Swift, the “Yoko Ono” of the Kansas City Chiefs, which, inversely, is like calling Yoko Ono the “Taylor Swift” of The Beatles.

Clay tweeted: “The Chiefs are not a good football team and Travis Kelce looks like he should retire. He’s been worthless the last seven or eight weeks. The double worthless Pfizer shots may have caught up with him. Either that or Taylor Swift is the Chiefs’ Yoko Ono. Maybe both.”

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yoko Ono, for the uninitiated, sabotaged the longevity of the famed The Beatles when she honey-potted John Lennon, the band’s co-lead. Lennon lost his edge once he met Ono. And as most men know by now, a woman can do that to ya.

Kansas City is 3-4 since Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship. In that span, Kelce has only one (1) receiving touchdown.

Ono. Bathsheba. Swift. Salome. Some of the most beguiling women ever.

Kelce, the Chiefs, Taylor and most teenage girls were in tears on Monday after KC’s stunning 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was not “fetch” of the Chiefs to lose their third game in the last four contests, dropping their record to 9-6. The internet also pointed out that Kelce looks rounder around the edges …

There’s no doubt the Chiefs will make the postseason; still, this is alarming. And it’s (Taylor’s Fault).

OutKick’s Armando Salguero pointed out the painful pop-culture purgatory NFL fans have been stuck in since Taylor Swift entered the sports zeitgeist. Salguero shared how the reigning Super Bowl champs showed an evident lack of focus in Monday’s loss.

“The Chiefs call themselves the kingdom. But this game suggested the kingdom walls have significant cracks,” Salguero writes. (Kelce’s State Farm commercial played in the background as I finished that sentence.)

Flying out of the country for concerts; swooning on his popular podcast with his brother; losing football games; losing fans. Travis Kelce’s going through all the motions of a downfall.

In conclusion … are YOU going to doubt the swami that is OutKick’s Clay Travis? It may be time to jump ship on Kelce … something I wish I knew before fantasy drafts this season.