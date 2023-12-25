Too Much Taylor? Chiefs Play Like They’ve Been Concentrating More On Commercials And Pop Singers Than Football

Videos by OutKick

They mounted a modest rally that ultimately didn’t matter. And so the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders dropped them from contention for a top playoff seed in the conference and obviously didn’t deliver the AFC West title as a victory might have.

But that was perhaps not the worst news for Andy Reid’s team.

The Kansas City Chiefs were a grand disappointment on Christmas afternoon — to the degree one has to wonder if they have any chance in the upcoming playoffs even after Reid threw himself on the sword and accepted blame for an offense that was inept, and at times self-defeating.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andy Reid Takes Blame For Chiefs Offense

“Our offense, we struggled, that’s my responsibility to make sure I’m putting the guys in the right position to make plays,” Reid said. “And it didn’t happen the way I wanted it to … I take full responsibility for the way we played offensively there.”

This game seemed to show flaws in the Chiefs that are growing rather than shrinking as the season heads toward the postseason. This game showed a disconnect on offense. It showed frustration. And perhaps a lack of focus.

The Chiefs call themselves the kingdom. But this game suggested the kingdom walls have significant cracks.

“We haven’t consistently done it enough game in and game out,” Mahomes said. “At this end of the season we’ve had one good game, one bad game, one good game, one bad game. We have to be more consistent because when we get to the playoffs you have to string some together.”

Mahomes said the Chiefs “have to come back with a better mentality this week” as preparations for a game against the Bengals begin. The focus was clearly lacking on Monday.

This while frustration, obvious from tight end Travis Kelce and Mahomes, was more prolific than actual production.

So where to begin?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs Blunders And Bloopers A Bad Look

It was as if the defending Super Bowl champions had been tied up in their locker room and replaced by random dudes off the street producing a compilation of gaffes and miscues.

The blunders and distress included:

A missed handoff within the game’s two opening possessions. Like, the Chiefs practiced all week, scripted their early plays, and could not do something so fundamental as transfer the ball from quarterback to running back.

That handoff foreshadowed a bigger problem. It came when another missed handoff lead to a fumble and a defensive touchdown.

“I was supposed to take the handoff,” Mahomes said. “And we didn’t have a good exchange. We worked on it all week, they got good penetration with their defensive line and we didn’t make it happen.”

Then there was Mahomes throwing a pick-six on the very next series. On the very next play, in fact. That was the quarterback’s 14th interception of the season, a career high.

So, to keep track, two defensive touchdowns allowed in a span of seven seconds in that second quarter by the Chiefs offense.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce Sideline Antics Addressed

That wasn’t all. We also saw Mahomes yelling at his offensive linemen on the sideline. And we saw him calling timeout to prevent a delay of game penalty, and then complaining to no one in particular, “Call the (bleeping) play, man,” frustration filling his face.

It was a comedy of errors. Except it wasn’t funny to anyone rooting for the Chiefs.

There was also Kelce tossing his helmet into the bench after a failed offensive series.

That one caught Reid’s attention. When an assistant retrieved the tight end’s helmet to give it to him so he could return to the field, Reid blocked it and told Kelce to stay on the bench and cool off.

Reid, not a small man, was seen bodying up against Kelce.

“Things happen,” Reid said. “Emotional game. Travis is emotional. Sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit. So, it all works out.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass under pressure from Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs Defense Is Not The Problem

It must be noted none of this is about the Kansas City defense. That unit, manned mostly by names only ardent NFL fans recognize, played great. The defense gave up two field goals. That unit didn’t allow Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell to complete a pass the final three quarters.

This is a problem on offense.

And seeing this eye-popping disappointment, one has to wonder what is wrong? They haven’t been dynamic in any significant way the entire season. They’ve led the league in dropped passes when they usually lead in points scored.

So the question has to be asked: Is this a culmination of a team’s biggest offensive names losing sight of the assignment? Losing focus by spending time thinking about and doing other things?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Taylor Swift is seen in a suite prior to a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pfizer, State Farm And Taylor Swift

If you were watching Monday’s game you know the Chiefs are very popular with Madison Avenue executives and a certain pop diva.

We saw Kansas City’s stars — Mahomes, Kelce and Reid — in a lot of commercials.

Capital One, State Farm, that includes appearances by Mahomes, Kelce and Reid, DirecTV, Progressive insurance, Experian, Pfizer.

There is also, of course, Kelce’s podcasting and well-chronicled relationship with singer Taylor Swift. That relationship includes trips to concerts in the USA and abroad and some apparently exhausting attempts to avoid the paparazzi.

Is it possible the voluminous outside interests could be having a negative effect on the three most important men involved in the Kansas City offense?

Kelce, Mahomes and Reid have not been asked about the effect of their profuse off-field commitments. They would probably dismiss those as being on the margins.

But when the offense, their offense, shows consistent inconsistency and that devolves into Monday’s embarrassment? The question must be asked if they’ve reached critical mass.

And the question will linger until the Chiefs answer in either words or deeds.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero