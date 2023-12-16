Betting Odds Are Out: When Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift?

Videos by OutKick

We may be in this for the long haul everyone.

If you thought that Travis Kelce – Taylor Swift were “just a publicity stunt” or a way to mess with the media, it may be time to think again as the two are not only continuing to dominate the media cycle – but are still together no less!

Yes my friends, it may be time to come to the realization that we may be in this for the long haul. In fact, oddsmakers think that the two lovebirds are going to be for a really long time.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement Odds

January – September 2024 +160 (38.5%)

Never +270 (27%)

October – December 2024 +390 (20.4%)

December 2023 +700 (12.5%)

2025 +750 (11.8%)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement odds favor the two getting engaged next year. (Bookies.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ENGAGEMENT RUMORS

According to Bookies.com, nearly 40 percent of oddsmakers they asked believe that the Chiefs tight end will propose to Swift between January and September of next year. They cite the fact that the two “met” and began “hanging out” in July and think he could do it around their one-year anniversary. There’s also that whole Valentine’s Day thing that would really send the media into a frenzy (and the rest of us repulsed).

However, for those Swifties that want to believe that love is real and the two are soul companions or whatever, you have 14 more days at +700 to think they will be engaged by the end of this year. If you want to go along with the 13 percent of bookies that believe this, I would put the money in now because a new Page Six report says that Kelce has asked her father Scott for his approval to marry her so the odds may be coming down. If you believe those rumors and take into account that the two will be spending the holidays together and that Kelce may drop to one knee then take that bet now.

Everyone isn’t convinced that the two actually will get engaged though. 27 percent of oddsmakers say it will Never happen. If you are going to take this let me give you advice and say don’t tweet it out unless you want to feel the wrath of the Swifties coming at you. We don’t need another Al Michaels incident, alright?

THE TWO HAVE BEEN DATING FOR 4-5 MONTHS

As I wrote literally the second week they were together, the Kelce-Swift story was fun in the beginning and then became annoying and predicted that eventually it will turn people against them that aren’t Swifties at the near-nauseating constant coverage of them.

For the average football fan that doesn’t give a flying Chief about Travis and Taylor, good news – it’ll all be over soon.. . at least for this season. There’s only a few weeks left before playoffs begin. The Chiefs can be knocked out at any time (and subsequently the constant Taylor talk) if they don’t make it all the way to the February 11 Super Bowl.

And should the two ever actually break up, then one thing is for certain – Kelce can expect millions of Swifties to turn on him in a second and maybe even get a song written about it.