Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Taking Over Sports Media, But At What Cost?

Videos by OutKick

NOTE: I AM A TAYLOR SWIFT FAN. I’M NOT GOING AFTER HER, OR THE SWIFITES. I’m simply just looking at this from a media and culture standpoint. So don’t yell at me, Swifties.

In the last three days, Taylor Swift and her budding relationship with Travis Kelce has taken over sports media. Actually let me take that back, they have taken over EVERYTHING.

Whereas previously Swift has dominated music and entertainment, she has now ventured into the sports world. The coverage has been nonstop – you literally can’t escape it.

As a Taylor Swift fan myself I think it’s fun and has been all the talk across my various group chats. But as someone who also works in and covers the sports, music and entertainment industry, I’d urge some caution to sports executives out there that are apparently just now finding out the power of Swift and the Swifties.

Taylor Swift “LET’S FUCK*NG GO”



Travis Kelce touchdown‼️

pic.twitter.com/aafFIzUtVP — OutKick (@Outkick) September 24, 2023

Sure, Swift screaming a “Let’s f’n go!” after a Kelce touchdown this past weekend was pretty great and immediately went viral.

Broadcaster Ian Eagle referencing a Swift lyric after a Kelce touchdown last week got plenty of chuckles for his wittiness.

A viral thread from Swift fans explaining the rules of the game to those that have no idea what is happening is hilarious.

Ian Eagle was too quick with the Taylor Swift reference 😂 pic.twitter.com/WcLVliQWEK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 17, 2023

BIG RATINGS BUT AT WHAT COST?

But what the sports media world — especially the television networks — don’t understand is that sports fans are different than the entertainment world.

I’d argue that it’s only a matter of time (sooner than you think) where the laughs soon turn to eyerolls and eventual resentment at not only Swift and Kelce, but also the broadcast networks that are responsible for pushing it.

To be clear, I DON’T blame the broadcast networks and media for being all about Swift and Kelce now. I mean it’d almost be a dereliction of their duty if they didn’t cover it. The ratings for Sunday’s Chiefs game that Swift attended were just released and they are massive.

It was Taylor’s world everywhere else except in sports, and now she’s here as well. But will the non-stop coverage eventually be too much?

In the afterglow of Sunday, America's Game of the Week scored the week's most-watched telecast on any network.



Week 3’s national @NFLonFOX window also ranked first among F12-17, F18-34, F18-49 and F2+ demos this week. pic.twitter.com/dIluv7PaGa — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 26, 2023

I’M A TAYLOR SWIFT AND A SPORTS FAN

Believe me every radio program director and television executive is already figuring out ways on who can be the cringiest with their Taylor Swift puns and lyric references. Get ready to hear nonstop Taylor Swift commercial rejoin music and the camera panning to her every single time Kelce catches or drops a pass.

The MTV, TMZ, Entertainment Tonight, E!, Hollywood, celebrity focused entertainment world is expected to cover any and everything that Taylor Swift does. If you are actively reading celeb magazines or watching entertainment programs, you are purposely seeking out Taylor Swift content and updates.

The sports fan is tuning in for… you guessed it, sports. And doesn’t want to get pieces like this every week:

Taylor Swift’s appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game further fueled speculation that she’s dating Travis Kelce — and the potential romance is welcoming a new wave of football fans 🏈💕 @EmilieIkedaNBC is back on her Taylor Swift beat reporting on the latest "Traylor" details. pic.twitter.com/pim8aq1ogP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2023

There’s a heck of a lot of sports fans out there that not only don’t care about Taylor Swift, they don’t care about anything. I think we all know someone in our family or friend group that has watched an NFL game at a wedding table because their friend stupidly booked the wedding on a football Sunday. That’s the type of sports fan that tunes in.

As someone who is a Taylor Swift fan myself and has worked in the music industry for over a decade as well as sports broadcasting for over a decade, I have a unique insight on the parallels and differences between the two factions.

For now it’s fine, but you just KNOW it’s going to eventually turn for better or worse.

Will sports fans become so tired of the two that they start thinking of them like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Or will they appreciate the two love birds and root for them like they root for their favorite sport team? Either way, at least we’ll get some sports references in Taylor’s upcoming songs!