Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Supporters Get Into A Nasty Instagram Fight

Videos by OutKick

It’s official — Brittany Mahomes fans are fighting with Taylor Swift fans as all hell has broken loose in Kansas City, and beyond, over which woman runs the city now that Swift and Travis Kelce are dating.

All it took was one message on Brittany’s latest Instagram (she disabled embedding) where she’s posing in her Arrowhead suite.

“💕Did you get to meet Taylor?! 🙌,” one of Brittany’s supporters wrote Monday on Mahomes’ Instagram gameday photo post.

Oh boy, the fangs came out. Immediately!

A war of words has broken out between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift supporters as the quarterback’s wife battles for her life as Swift has stolen her attention at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, are good friends. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Just a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/CKd2UmDpcb — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 26, 2023

“(N)o…this is Taylor’s city now,” a Swiftie fired back at the Mahomes supporter, but that was immediately met with firepower from the #15 fans.

“Amen…this is Patrick and Brittany’s town, not Taylor Swift,” someone wrote as a major back-and-forth spilled over as blood was drawn on both sides of the aisle. “(Y)ou mean did Taylor get to meet her? This is Britney’s town! Not a Taylor concert,” some woman named Kellys_Greene chimed in.

If there’s any solace here for Brit Brit as all the attention shifts to the tight end’s girlfriend, it’s that Swift’s Eras Tour gets going again on October 18 in Miami. That means Swift will get an opportunity this week to catch Travis in primetime in New Jersey against the Jets and then on the road at Minnesota and Thursday, October 12 in primetime on Amazon as the Chiefs welcome the Broncos to town.

Then Brit gets some relief.

[Ed. note: Those October dates are for 2024…OMG, Swift is available to hit all the Chiefs games until November!]

In November, Swift leaves the country.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Until then, Mrs. Mahomes will just have to take it from the Swifties who are convinced Taylor runs K.C.

“I love Brittany but last time I checked she hasn’t sold out Arrowhead for a concert,” some guy named Paul wrote on Instagram. “Any town is Taylor’s town,” another guy named Bradley typed.

The comment war just kept going.

“Yeah, that’s not how this works… that’s not how any of this works… the world’s (arguably) biggest pop star and you are saying narcissist Britney owns the town? Yeah, that’s called delusional sweetie!” IG Becky concluded.

Will Brittany send Jackson to pull a crime by breaking Taylor’s kneecaps? Will Jackson pull a hit on the popcorn cart they use to move Taylor around Arrowhead? Will Brittany hire someone much more trustworthy to get the job done? Will they make a TikTok dancing on Taylor’s grave when she goes to work in South America.

This is why we watch the NFL soap opera. This is what fuels us. Buckle up.