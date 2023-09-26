Travis Kelce Merch Sales Skyrocket, And There’s Likely One Group To Thank

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce is making some serious merchandise money after Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs/Bears game Sunday.

Swift showed up and showed out at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs crush the Bears, and the move appeared to confirm the Kansas City tight end and music superstar are, at a minimum, spending time together. They could even be in a full-blown relationship.

That remains unclear, but it is obvious there’s something going on. It’s a classic example of there being a fire where there’s smoke.

Travis Kelce sees merchandise boom amid Taylor Swift dating speculation.

The talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end is already enjoying his association with Swift when it comes to making some extra money.

Kelce merchandise sales have shot up 400% since Sunday when Swift made her big appearance, according to Front Office Sports. As of Monday afternoon, Kelce had the second highest selling jersey in the NFL.

Travis Kelce merchandise has seen a 400% spike on Fanatics since Sunday.



His jersey has overtaken Patrick Mahomes’ on the Chiefs site — and is currently the #2 overall seller in the NFL Shop. pic.twitter.com/WonTMxmUxv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 25, 2023

Who is responsible for Kelce’s merchandise flying off the shelves?

While it might be hard to say for sure, I think reasonable people all know who is likely responsible for this boom:

The Swifties.

Taylor Swift’s fans might be the most rabid fans in the world. The amount of attention that is constantly poured on her is absurd.

It’s to the point many people think she’s snuck in and out of buildings in different contraptions. The latest theory is she was snuck out of the suite in a popcorn machine.

Taylor Swift leaving the Kelce family suite in a popcorn machine (via MyMissouriHouse/ig) pic.twitter.com/X9LGDGPvif — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 25, 2023

She also allegedly had enough security around her at dinner Sunday night to invade a country, according to witnesses.

Her fans are nuts, and they follow her lead on whatever it might be. The Swifties pack stadiums and are now NFL fans thanks to the fact it looks like she’s dating Travis Kelce.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone at all if T-Swift fans started rocking Travis Kelce jerseys without a single idea of the position he plays or what side of the ball he’s on. Again, they’re just following her lead.

Taylor Swift set the internet on fire by attending the Chiefs/Bears game. Is she dating Travis Kelce? (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The funniest thing is going to be if this relationship is all just a stunt, and it turns out Travis Kelce is out here playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Is the man a secret PR genius? You never know, but the Swift/Kelce relationship continues to fascinate sports and entertainment fans.