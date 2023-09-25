Taylor Swift Allegedly Covers Entire Kansas City Restaurant Bill, Rolls With Insane Security Detail: EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift was allegedly in a very generous move following the Chiefs dismantling of the Bears.

Swift set the internet on fire after she showed up to the game and sat in a suite with Travis Kelce’s family members.

After weeks of heated dating rumors, it appeared to be confirmed the “Wildest Dreams” singer and Chiefs tight end are certainly interested in each other.

Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs/Bears game amid rumors she’s dating Travis Kelce. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift allegedly covers entire restaurant tab in Kansas City.

You know what else Taylor Swift was interested in after the game? Eating without spectators around to watch.

Multiple accounts have surfaced that Swift paid the tab of every single person in a Kansas City restaurant in order to get the people the hell out so she could eat alone.

The claim went viral on TikTok, and I spoke with someone in the restaurant who confirmed a mysterious person – likely Swift – did foot the bill, and identified the location as Prime Social Rooftop.

OMGGG TAYLOR SWIFT emptied out the restaurant just for her and travis kelce!!!!! pic.twitter.com/k4uE7wle35 — carolina (@caroswiftt13) September 25, 2023

“Yes, they did! Unsure if it was both of them, but pretty positive it was at least Taylor. They paid for our entire tab (my party of 9) and the other parties in the restaurant. It was amazing! I wish I got to see her, but they had a ‘hard close’ at 8 pm before they arrived,” a witness by the name of Gabby told me early Monday morning when I asked if the reports were true.

Swift apparently rolled with enough security to conduct the Osama Bin Laden raid, including undercover guards located in a lower level restaurant.

“There was security up in the restaurant with us as we left. After they closed the rooftop we went to their other restaurant a few floors down where our waitress pointed out that a few of her undercover security guards were sitting a few booths back. The restaurant she rented out was the prime social rooftop,”

Second witness speaks with OutKick.

The witness’ account was backed up in an Instagram post from Ethan Lestrud, who thanked Swift “for picking up the tab.”

“We were at dinner for my best friends 22nd birthday and they gave us a warning that we would need to be out by 8 even though we had a reservation for a while. When 7:55 came around they brought us boxes and said it was a hard closing and we needed to leave. We were a little frustrated and confused but then the manager cane around and told us that the tab was covered and we had to get out of the restaurant. We assumed it was because Taylor was coming because we knew she was in town. They let us go to the restaurant downstairs where we heard about Taylor covering everyones tabs,” Lestrud told me over a quick DM exchange about the situation. He also confirmed security was crazy, and described the situation as “insane.”

Would you get up and leave dinner early if the bill was completely covered? Would you stick around and hope to catch a glance of America’s most-famous singer?

Clearly, the Swifties in attendance were more than happy to accept the free meal, but weren’t pleased they didn’t at least catch a glimpse.

Taylor Swift allegedly paid for everyone in Prime Social and then everyone was kicked out. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

OutKick is gathering more information on the mysterious dinner. Make sure to check back for more updates as we have them.