Taylor Swift Filmed…..Picking Up Trash After Chiefs Game?

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift appears to hate messes.

The music superstar was at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday for the Chiefs/Bears game amid rumors she’s spending time with Travis Kelce.

Well, it looks like the speculation on that front can end. Swift was going crazy in a suite with members of the Kelce family, and the pair was filmed leaving the stadium together.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

It certainly seems like the rumors aren’t rumors anymore. However, that’s not what caught my attention following the game.

A video surfaced on X of Swift appearing to pick up trash in the suite she was watching in. Yes, T-Swift is the kind of person who cleans up after herself when in a public setting.

📹| Taylor cleaning up after the game 😭🫶🧼 pic.twitter.com/hqzf1oxOke — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift cleans up trash after Chiefs/Bears game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors.

As a working class guy with blue-collar roots set in rural Wisconsin, I wouldn’t know anything about suites or expensive things.

However, I do know that there are few things worse in life than people who don’t pick their stuff up when done.

Whether it’s in a suite, a movie theater, restaurant or any other location, it’s the sign of a terrible person.

Taylor Swift set the internet on fire after appearing at the Chiefs game. There are rumors she’s dating Travis Kelce. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

People who leave piles of trash behind and just leave expecting staffers to clean it up belong on a watchlist. I’d rather deal with al-Qaeda than people who leave mounds of empty bottles and plates behind.

It’s not that hard, folks. There are trash cans everywhere in NFL stadiums, and I assume it’s no different in suites (Again, wouldn’t know. Blue-collar and all).

If you’re the kind of human who is okay with hourly workers cleaning up after you because you’re too lazy to do it yourself, then you have some serious problems you need to figure out.

Fortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Taylor Swift. The music icon, who is crushing it on her The Eras Tour, did the unthinkable. She took 30 seconds to throw her stuff in the trash. Amazing it even needs to be applauded but it seems like the standards and norms we all used to enjoy are decaying.

Taylor Swift filmed cleaning up trash after Chiefs/Bears game. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Clean up your trash, don’t leave things behind for stadium staff to deal with and don’t be a bum. Shoutout to Taylor Swift for getting the job done.