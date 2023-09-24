VIDEO: Taylor Swift Goes Bonkers, Screams ‘Let’s F***ing Go’ After Travis Kelce TD, Chest Bumps Fellow Chiefs Fan

Videos by OutKick

In case you didn’t hear, Taylor Swift is at the Kansas City Chiefs game. I don’t know how it’s possible you wouldn’t know that if you have a television or access to the Internet. Since you’re reading this, you at least have the latter. Anyway, she lost her mind when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown.

And the Internet lost its collective mind over her losing her mind.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce caught a TD pass and Taylor Swift, who’s in attendance, went absolutely berserk. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are bludgeoning the Chicago Bears so badly that FOX stations switched the game at halftime to instead air the Dallas Cowboys struggling with the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs led 34-0 at halftime.

Kansas City scored four touchdowns in the first half, but none went to Travis Kelce. That’s obviously who Taylor Swift is at the game to see. She’s excited that the Chiefs are dominating, but she reached an entirely new level of elation when Kelce got on the board in the second half.

KILLA TRAVVVV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NNZtiTeIZK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023

The cameras, having waited all game for this moment, almost immediately cut to Swift and in the first shot viewers see the tail end of a chest bump with someone sharing the suite with her.

What viewers CLARLY see, though, is that Swift screams “LET’S F***ING GO!” and bangs on the glass. She might be a good actor, but the excitement seems legitimate to many.

Thank God Fox has a camera fixated on Taylor. Later, they returned to show the entire chest bump play out. Clearly, this is something that was planned in advance. You can see her waiting for her chest bump partner to finish celebrating because she’s ready to GO.

Chest bump celly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ebh8lVQKSI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

And, predictably, the Internet LOVED it.

oh to chest bump Taylor Swift #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/tXH2xxta8B — Cyber 🩵SEEING TAYLOR IN NOLA🩵 (@CybrrrWorrier) September 24, 2023

THE CHEST BUMP I LOVE HER 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4hSP47zT20 — sofia ౨ৎ (@youreinIcve) September 24, 2023

THE CHEST BUMP I CANTTTT pic.twitter.com/EsCv2uvqSx — tess ₊˚. 🎸 misses maisie (@gracieslore) September 24, 2023

I'm literally dead. The chest bump has ended me https://t.co/fJrlJC7Km5 — Olivia Evans (@OliviaDEvans) September 24, 2023

Worlds are colliding. Taylor Swift + NFL? The league must losing its MIND right now.

This is absolutely a massive win for the NFL. And Travis Kelce.

But mostly the NFL.

The T-Swift effect is real.