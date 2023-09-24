Taylor Swift Spotted In Travis Kelce’s Suite At Arrowhead Stadium (OMG)

Videos by OutKick

Fantasy guys, expect a BIG day from Travis Kelce, 33, because the heat is turning up between the Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift (not clickbait)!

Taylor Swift with Donna Kelce in Kansas City to watch Travis Kelce. This is really happening.pic.twitter.com/5JjZ1aAZd7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

After weeks of rumors that the Chiefs star tight end and music phenom are dating, we may have finally got our first official sign that they’re actually a thing.

The Fox broadcast showed that Swift is in attendance for Kansas City’s home game against the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon, sitting next to Kelce’s mom in a suite at Arrowhead.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 22: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Admittedly, this is HUGE.

If you’re like me, you’re to the gills with the Swift-Kelce “will they, won’t they” relationship news.

Without much input from Swift on the matter, the whole commotion has felt like an attempt to pump up podcast numbers for the Kelce Brothers. Days earlier, older brother Jason Kelce said the relationship is “100 percent” a thing, and Travis has stated that he did shoot his shot.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Travis previously attended a Swift concert when she visited Kansas City, namely Arrowhead Stadium, in July. He even made her a friendship bracelet — flirting like he’s in grade school.

Chatting with Pat McAfee for his 30th interview of the week, Trav shared that he messaged Swift and personally invited her to a game.

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..



"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..



We'll see what happens in the near future"



🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

If we’re speaking frankly, that’s a baller move from the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Now that Swift is actually at a game to see Kelce — in the living flesh and comprehending the optics — all the buzz about the potential relationship may hold serious weight.