Taylor Swift Spotted In Travis Kelce’s Suite At Arrowhead Stadium (OMG)

Fantasy guys, expect a BIG day from Travis Kelce, 33, because the heat is turning up between the Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift (not clickbait)!
After weeks of rumors that the Chiefs star tight end and music phenom are dating, we may have finally got our first official sign that they’re actually a thing.
The Fox broadcast showed that Swift is in attendance for Kansas City’s home game against the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon, sitting next to Kelce’s mom in a suite at Arrowhead.
Admittedly, this is HUGE.
If you’re like me, you’re to the gills with the Swift-Kelce “will they, won’t they” relationship news.
Without much input from Swift on the matter, the whole commotion has felt like an attempt to pump up podcast numbers for the Kelce Brothers. Days earlier, older brother Jason Kelce said the relationship is “100 percent” a thing, and Travis has stated that he did shoot his shot.
Travis previously attended a Swift concert when she visited Kansas City, namely Arrowhead Stadium, in July. He even made her a friendship bracelet — flirting like he’s in grade school.
Chatting with Pat McAfee for his 30th interview of the week, Trav shared that he messaged Swift and personally invited her to a game.
If we’re speaking frankly, that’s a baller move from the eight-time Pro Bowler.
Now that Swift is actually at a game to see Kelce — in the living flesh and comprehending the optics — all the buzz about the potential relationship may hold serious weight.
